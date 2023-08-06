Agent Orange Day - A Day of Remembrance, Honor, and Awareness
To honor those who have died and those suffering from illnesses related to their exposure to Agent Orange by lighting orange candles in their honor.
Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 126 in conjunction with the United War Veterans Council
What: Agent Orange Day - A Day of Remembrance, Honor, and Awareness Where: Vietnam Veterans Plaza, 55 Water Street - lower Manhattan
When: Saturday, August 19, 2023
Time: 6 pm - 8 pm
Why: (1) To honor those who have died and those suffering from illnesses related to their exposure to Agent Orange by lighting orange candles in their honor at the monument.
(2) To bring awareness and public attention to the devastating effects of Agent Orange and other deadly toxins used in military procedures.
(3) To promote more research and medical care for these veterans and their affected children for generations to come.
Over 58,000 Americans died in combat during the Vietnam War, but more than 400,000 Americans and 400,000 Vietnamese have died from Agent Orange exposure-related illnesses after the war ended.
We must never forget their sacrifices.
The public is encouraged to attend this day of remembrance, honor, and awareness.
Contacts: Mike Moreno veterans@vva16.org
Marty Edelman mpe1217@gmail.com 917-456-6558
Website: www.vva126.org/agent-orange-2
Michael Moreno
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 126
