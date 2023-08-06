Submit Release
News Search

There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,309 in the last 365 days.

Agent Orange Day - A Day of Remembrance, Honor, and Awareness

Remember Our Fallen Brothers

To honor those who have died and those suffering from illnesses related to their exposure to Agent Orange by lighting orange candles in their honor.

Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another”
— VVA National
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 126 in conjunction with the United War Veterans Council

What: Agent Orange Day - A Day of Remembrance, Honor, and Awareness Where: Vietnam Veterans Plaza, 55 Water Street - lower Manhattan

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 6 pm - 8 pm

Why: (1) To honor those who have died and those suffering from illnesses related to their exposure to Agent Orange by lighting orange candles in their honor at the monument.

(2) To bring awareness and public attention to the devastating effects of Agent Orange and other deadly toxins used in military procedures.

(3) To promote more research and medical care for these veterans and their affected children for generations to come.

Over 58,000 Americans died in combat during the Vietnam War, but more than 400,000 Americans and 400,000 Vietnamese have died from Agent Orange exposure-related illnesses after the war ended.

We must never forget their sacrifices.

The public is encouraged to attend this day of remembrance, honor, and awareness.

Contacts: Mike Moreno veterans@vva16.org

Marty Edelman mpe1217@gmail.com 917-456-6558

Website: www.vva126.org/agent-orange-2

Michael Moreno
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Agent Orange Day - A Day of Remembrance, Honor, and Awareness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more