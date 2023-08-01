Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: August 01, 2023 State Department of Transportation to Host Open House on U.S. Route 9W Bridge Project in Selkirk, Town of Bethlehem, Albany County Public May View Plans for Proposed Bridge Replacement on Aug. 3 at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Thursday evening, Aug. 3, to discuss plans to replace the U.S. Route 9W bridge over the CSX and Canadian Pacific Railway tracks with a new structure at the same location in the hamlet of Selkirk in the southern part of the Town of Bethlehem, Albany County. The open house is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School located at 2025 U.S. Route 9W in Ravena. Attendees will have an opportunity to view plans, which will include removal and replacement of the bridge and reconfiguring the lanes of U.S. Route 9W between Finke Equipment and Locust Drive. As part of the bridge replacement, plans call for changing part of this section of U.S. Route 9W from two lanes in each direction to a single lane in each direction with a two-way center turn lane between Finke Equipment and the intersection of Old Ravena Road and Hoffman Street. Plans also call for changing U.S. Route 9W from two lanes in each direction to a single lane in each direction between Locust Drive and the intersection of Old Ravena Road and Hoffman Street. Removal of the old structure and construction of a new two-lane bridge over the railroad tracks will enhance reliability and safety by ensuring this important north/south connector continues to be accessible to travelers. Running parallel to the New York State Thruway, the corridor provides a direct connection from southern Albany County and Green County to the city of Albany. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025. The open-house style meeting will provide information about project and allow attendees to speak with Department of Transportation representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. To submit written comments please contact Kenneth Davis, P.E., NYSDOT Project Manager, 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, or call (518) 457-5691. If a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting please contact our office. The facility is accessible. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###