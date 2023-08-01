Humanitarian Leaders Celebrate UN Sustainability Goals at the Inaugural Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards

In an era of pivotal global collaboration, the Institute of Public Policy & Diplomatic Research demonstrated the importance of international cooperation.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Public Policy & Diplomacy Research (IPPDR) and the Humanitarian Focus Foundation (HFF) proudly co-hosted the first-ever Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards on July 20, 2023 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Under the leadership of Dr. Andrise Bass, Global President and Executive Director of IPPDR, the event reached beyond the ceremonial to create a global forum that united 135 participants from 26 countries.

Held at the Delegate’s Dining Room at the United Nations, a venue that reflected the evening’s focus on international cooperation, the awards celebrated the outstanding contributions of individuals and businesses in championing collaboration and unity to achieve the UN Sustainability Goals.

Distinguished guests Dr. Achille Antoine and General Luis Panic Paniagua reinforced the themes of dedication to cooperative endeavors. Supporters including Tyler Grosso and young trailblazers emphasized that every contribution, regardless of scale, paves the way for our future. The opening ceremony was led by the H.E. Ambassador Antonio Rodrique permanent mission of Haiti at the United Nations.

The accolades were carefully curated, celebrating a wide range of contributions:

The Platinum Leadership award recognized distinguished figures such as Gordon Ge. Wang, recognized for championing peace and harmony through his “Harmosophy” approach, aims to alleviate poverty and universalize education.

The Emerging Innovators award praised the genius of young people, spotlighting their pioneering work.

The Global Youth Leaders category illuminated future change makers such as Junior Saint Fleur from Haiti and Dr. Jean Louis Bingna from Mexico.

The Global Ambassadors award was dedicated to those who bridge global divides, spotlighting diplomats, and influential facilitators.

All awards were rooted in recognizing the merits in humanitarian efforts and businesses that aid their communities.

"The Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards celebrates a steadfast commitment to global harmony and forward motion," commented Dr. Bass. "Every contribution, no matter the scale, paves the way for our future."

Following the awards ceremony was a showcase of diverse cultural performances, highlighting a shared aspiration for a better world. The night concluded with a beautiful song by actress, singer, and songwriter from the UK, Stephanie Benson.

This inaugural event sets the stage for future collaborations, amplifying the organizations' initiatives and impact on global harmony. For more information about the event, visit the website.

About IPPDR

The Institute of Public Policy & Diplomacy Research (IPPDR) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, training students to develop economic, political, good governance and leadership for sustainable development.

About HFF

The Humanitarian Focus Foundation (HFF) is committed to making a positive impact on communities worldwide, advocating for unity and transformative change.

About Dr. Andrise Bass

Dr. Bass is a distinguished leader, recognized by two US presidents for exemplary humanitarian contributions. Her legacy includes significant policy transformations, notable contributions to the Obama Care Act, and passionate advocacy for Haitians' Temporary Protected Status after the devastating earthquake. As an international Advisor on Environment Protection and Climate Change and Special Advisor to the Haitian President, she demonstrates unwavering dedication to global challenges and human rights issues.