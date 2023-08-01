Applications are open for phase 3 of the special weekend market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

MACAU, August 1 - The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 have been inaugurated recently. In order to enrich the cultural tourism and leisure experience of the public and tourists, a featured market has been set up in the Shipyards between Fridays and Sundays, as well as on public holidays. Applications for stalls in Phase 3 are open from today to 9 August. All interested parties are welcome to register and registration is free of charge.

The featured market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will be open from 3pm to 7pm, from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. There will be 15 stalls set up in the shipyards, displaying and selling souvenirs with cultural characteristics of Coloane, original products and special snacks. The market aims to create a cultural and artistic vibe in the shipyards and enrich the exploration experiences of residents and tourists through different themes and activities of the market.

The operational period for stalls in Phase 3 will be from 1 September to 2 October. Applications are open from today to 9 August. The stall regulations and application form are available at https://forms.gle/C9wNNgSg5rqJsJBJ7. Applicants may submit their application form on the same website or email it to info@LaiChiVun.com, or apply at n.º 494, R. Cidade de Braga, Vista Magnifica Court, R/C, Macao, during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9:30am - 6:30pm). The organiser will assess and select stalls based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the product characteristics, the number of types of products and the past performance to determine the order of selection, and the selected stalls will be confirmed by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lai, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 6699 0853, WeChat (WeChat ID: 85366990853), or by email info@LaiChiVun.com, during office hours.