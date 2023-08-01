Vietjet’s timely flight diversion to Darwin saves passenger’s life

VIETNAM, August 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet, the Vietnamese airline, carried out an emergency landing at Darwin airport in Australia to aid a passenger who experienced health issues aboard flight VJ083 from HCM City to Brisbane on Monday.

The flight crew acted swiftly to provide in-flight emergency medical care to the Australian passenger, who was born in 1954. The pilot then made the decision to divert the aircraft to Darwin in order to ensure the passenger received immediate medical assistance.

Upon landing at Darwin airport at 6.30pm (local time), after a flight duration of four hours and 40 minutes, the passenger was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The crew and airline staff collaborated closely with airport and medical authorities to guarantee the passenger received the necessary care and attention. The passenger's health condition stabilised after receiving medical assistance, and his family sent deep thanks to the crew.

Following refueling in Darwin, the flight resumed its journey to Brisbane, ultimately landing safely at 9.55pm (local time).

Reflecting on the decision to divert the flight, the captain expressed his emotion.

He said: "In my tens of thousands of flight hours as a captain, I am continually filled with emotions when my decision can provide timely support to passengers. My colleagues and I always strive to serve passengers to the best of our abilities and prioritise their safety and well-being."

Vietjet has consistently demonstrated a commitment to conducting emergency landings to assist passengers in need, regardless of the potential costs and disruptions associated with such decisions. The airline maintains a steadfast dedication to passenger safety and well-being as its utmost priority. — VNS