Bamboo Airways launches Hà Nội – Lijiang direct flights

VIETNAM, August 1 - HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has operated its first direct flight connecting the capital city of Hà Nội and Lijiang City in China’s Yunnan Province.

With an expected frequency of three return flights per week, Bamboo Airways is the first and only airline of Việt Nam to conduct charter flights from Hà Nội to Lijiang city.

With a duration of two hours, the route will help shorten the travel time from Hà Nội to the Chinese city. Normally, it takes about 4-16 hours if passengers use connecting flights, or 16 hours if they travel by road.

A representative of Bamboo Airways said the operation of round-trip flights between Hà Nội and Lijiang will meet the travel demands of people in the two cities, as well as contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

This is also a solid foundation for the carrier to exploit regular direct flights between Hà Nội and China in the future, the representative added.

According to the General Statistics Office, Việt Nam welcomed over 557,000 Chinese tourists in the first half of 2023. — VNS