Vistra Communications Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Lutz, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications is proud to announce Chris Zarreke as its new chief financial officer. Zarreke brings three decades of relevant finance and accounting experience to the role and a plan to build upon the company’s growth and financial stability.

A Florida Certified Public Accountant, and a double Florida State University alumnus, Zarreke steps into the position previously held by Zoe Gustafson who recently retired after seven years with Vistra. A seasoned senior-level finance and accounting executive, Zarreke began his career as an auditor and consultant with PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, before transitioning to private industry accounting and finance within metals, paper, food distribution, health care, and operations consulting.

“Chris Zarreke brings the right experiences and passion to help take us to the next level,” said Brian Butler, President and CEO of Vistra Communications. “His leadership style and appetite for growth, excellence and creative innovation is a great fit for Vistra. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Zarreke plans to build off his predecessor’s foundation and lead Vistra into the future with a people-first approach using new systems to make the company’s finance operations more efficient and user-friendly.

“My goal is to help secure our company’s financial and organizational strength for the next decade of growth and success,” said Zarreke. “We have a great team here at Vistra and through the continued use and leverage of technology and streamlined systems and processes we can deliver timely and high-quality financial data to make decisions. Our team will focus on providing the best-in-class internal and external customer service.”

As Vistra’s CFO, Zarreke is primarily responsible for directing the organization's financial accounting and reporting, pricing, budgeting and cost management activities in accordance with accounting standards, company values and strategic plans. He is a member of both the American and Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as a member of the RSM Middle Market Leadership Council.

About Vistra Communications

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications (Vistra) provides award-winning, integrated marketing, communications, and consultancy expertise to government and corporate clients. Vistra has worked in more than a dozen federal agencies and supported several Fortune 100 global brands. Its team includes nearly 120 professionals with an extensive range of government and corporate experience. The company has been ranked No. 1 in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Vistra is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lutz, Florida. For more information, please call 813.961.4700, or visit ConsultVistra.com.

