SGS Appointed by UK Office for Product Safety and Standards to Conduct UKCA Toy Testing in Bradford, UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced its appointment as an Approved Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) by the UK Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) under the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 (as amended).
This accreditation enables SGS to extend toy testing within its Bradford, UK, facility – one of the only fully capable hardlines testing labs in the UK. Its team of project managers and technical experts can now administer the new UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking under Schedule 6 – Module B: Type examination for all toys designed or intended for use in play by children under 14 years old*.
Working in partnership with manufacturers of new toy products not covered by CE harmonized standards, but destined for markets in England, Scotland and Wales, SGS will examine and verify a product’s technical design in order to grant the UKCA mark. Type examination will be continually reviewed and updated to ensure ongoing compliance.
Sanda Stefanovic, Toy Business Development and Technical Manager, SGS, said: “Our toy labs are strategically located in key manufacturing zones worldwide and with fewer hardlines laboratories performing safety and performance testing in the UK, we are delighted to have gained CAB status at our Bradford facility. This welcome accreditation extends our ability to support toy retailers and manufacturers and help bring safe and compliant toys to British markets.”
* Regulations do not apply to certain products such as playground equipment intended for public use, automatic playing machines intended for public use, toy vehicles equipped with combustion engines or slings and catapults.
SGS Toy Safety Testing Services
SGS offers manufacturers, retailers and importers a one-stop solution to ensure their toy products comply with relevant regulations and quality standards. These include the EU toy directive and the US Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSIA) amongst others.
SGS toy safety services aim to assure toy safety and offer a comprehensive program including:
• Support for new product development
• Update and interpretation of legal requirements
• Safety/risk assessment
• Product and materials testing
• Factory and social audits Inspections
• Training
For more information visit www.sgs.com/toys
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
