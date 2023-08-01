Submit Release
Justice Jenkins Chairs Bias Prevention Committee

Supreme Court Justice Martin J. Jenkins chairs the Supreme Court and Appellate Court Bias Prevention Committee. Its mission is to support the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system and promote an appellate court environment free of bias.

