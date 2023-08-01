"Speaking to people with deep familiarity, it became clear that the court system is much more dependent upon the other branches of government (the executive branch for administration and ownership of facilities, and the legislature for funding) than I had previously understood. The independence of the courts is delicately reliant on the good opinion of the public, and they are correspondingly reluctant to be pulled into local controversies."
You just read:
Opinion | Letter to the Editor: Making Sense About the New Courthouse
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.