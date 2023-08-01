AmeriCorps Announces Millions in Funding for Student Conservation Association, CEO Celebrates Members and Volunteers Who Serve Others

AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith honored AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving in N.Y., Conn., Mass. and Texas—and made a stop by Yankee Stadium as part of the organization’s annual HOPE Week

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith celebrated and rallied AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in four different states during July. Smith honored volunteers and service leaders who are making a difference from New England to Texas.

The footprint represents more than 53,000 AmeriCorps members and volunteers, serving in more than 5,500 locations across the four states Smith visited.

On Thursday, July 6, Smith honored eight AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in the RSVP program, presenting President’s Volunteer Service Awards with Rep. Joe Courtney in Mystic, Conn. The awardees, six veterans and two military family members—along with one support dog—serve in local veterans’ programs.

“Our country’s strength is built upon remarkable individuals that answer the call to serve,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Among our veterans, a great many continue that service even after leaving the military. We’re proud that each year we serve more than 245,000 military families, and that 15,000 veterans serve as AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers. Today’s group of awardees exemplify that our highest calling as citizens is service.”

On Friday, July 7, Smith honored Street Lab and the New York Yankees organization with President’s Volunteer Service Awards. Street Lab works across all five New York City boroughs, creating programs for public space to improve urban environments, strengthen neighborhoods and bring New Yorkers together. AmeriCorps also recognized the New York Yankees Foundation’s annual HOPE Week and its work with hundreds of community organizations that improve the quality of life in the New York and Tampa metro areas.

On Monday, July 17, Smith honored three AmeriCorps members serving in the State and National program supporting environmental preservation and climate resilience projects. Serving at the Student Conservation Association in New York and New Jersey, the honorees received the President’s Volunteer Service Awards.

“Dedicated individuals like Aurelia, Zarria and Alexandria are what AmeriCorps is all about—improving communities and leaving America better for the next generation,” Smith said. “I am thrilled to honor these three leaders for their hard work and commitment to conserving our environment.”

The Student Conservation Association received seven AmeriCorps grants in 2023, totaling nearly $4.5 million to recruit more than 1,200 AmeriCorps members serving in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and American Samoa. These members will protect, restore and enhance public lands, waters, natural, cultural and historical resources.

On Friday, July 21, Smith spoke at the Boys & Girls Club of America Keystone Conference in Dallas, Texas. The event brought together youth leaders aged 14 to 18, participating in three focus areas: academic success, career preparation and community service.

“I know firsthand that Boys & Girls Clubs across the country change lives and save lives,” Smith said. “For me, Boys & Girls Clubs opened doors to opportunity, gave me the chance to serve others—not just be a beneficiary of service—and sparked the confidence I needed to become a leader.”

Follow AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith on Twitter, and stay up-to-date with agency updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for additional highlights from Smith’s trips.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

Attachment

National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 pressoffice@cns.gov