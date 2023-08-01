Investigation of SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether SoundHound AI, Inc. (“SoundHound” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SOUN) complied with federal securities laws. On July 27, 2023, Culper Research published a report alleging that the Company is “a flailing AI wannabe claiming to have revolutionary technology, a growing restaurant business, and a massive backlog of contracts. In our view, SoundHound has misled investors on each of these items: the Company’s AI simply doesn’t work.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



