New Marketing Firm Launches to Capture Regional Marketing Demand

Digital marketing firm launching to provide custom-branded regional marketing campaigns for service businesses.WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ground Up Marketers is excited to announce the launch of their new marketing firm, answering the demand for regional marketing for service-based small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). SMBs make up over 70% of the US economy, and with the steady increases in interest rates, they have been hit the hardest by inflation.
Ground Up Marketers recognizes that the ability for SMBs to market their services to target customers in set geographical areas is essential for sustainable growth.
Regionally-focused service-based businesses benefit from both digital and traditional marketing efforts. Ground Up Marketers has deep expertise in leveraging full-spectrum marketing for service businesses across the U.S. The team works hand-in-hand with SMBs to develop custom digital and print marketing plans to drive new prospects into their sales funnels.
“After spending over 20 years in marketing for service businesses, we are excited to share our skills and knowledge with a broader audience with the launch of Ground Up Marketers. Service-based businesses are the heart of the American economy and we can’t wait to help them grow” - Gregor Scott, Co-Owner.
Finding a true marketing partner that can help you grow your customer base from the ground up can be a significant challenge. As a service business, we recognize the need for a consistent flow of prospects in your target market. At Ground Up Marketers, that is what we deliver to every customer. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, we develop custom-branded marketing campaigns that lead to results.
