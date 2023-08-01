Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 1, 2023



Nevadans Get a Preview of 2024 Proposed Health Insurance Rate Changes for Upcoming Open Enrollment

Carson City, NV – Starting today, Nevada consumers who shop for their health insurance on the individual health insurance market can view and provide comment on proposed rate changes for Plan Year 2024.

The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has received and made public on its website the 2024 proposed rate changes from health insurers intending to sell plans on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (the “Exchange”); the state agency that oversees and connects eligible Nevada residents to affordable health and dental plans.

“We encourage consumers to take advantage of this opportunity and begin reviewing their health insurance options to ensure they find the best fit for their budget and coverage needs,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “With over 200 plans to choose from, Nevadans will have more choices than ever during the 2024 Open Enrollment period beginning on November 1.”

The Open Enrollment period for 2024 will run from November 1, 2023, through January 15, 2024. During open enrollment, Nevadans can shop for On-Exchange health insurance plans by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com or by calling (800) 547-2927.

Based on the rate submissions received by the Division for 2024 plans, the overall individual market has a proposed average rate increase of 2.9% with a total of ten companies (see list below) and 214 metallic plans from which consumers can choose. Of those plans, 157 will be available to consumers On-Exchange through Nevada Health Link.

Insurance companies offering health insurance plans on the 2024 individual health insurance market:

Aetna Health

Health Plan of Nevada

HMO Nevada

Hometown Health Plan

Hometown Health Providers (Off-Exchange only)

Imperial Insurance Companies (On-Exchange only)

Molina Healthcare of Nevada (On-Exchange only)

Select Health

Sierra Health & Life (Off-Exchange only)

SilverSummit

For additional information or to submit comments on proposed rate changes, visit http://doi.nv.gov/rate-filings and select your search criteria from the drop-down menus: Company Name, Status (defaults to Under Review), and Insurance Type. From there you can select a specific carrier to view rate filing details and input comments in the text box towards the bottom of the page.

Approved rates will be posted on our website on October 1, 2023.

For questions regarding the proposed health insurance rate changes, or any other health insurance-related questions, please contact the Nevada Division of Insurance at (775) 687-0700 / toll-free (888) 872-3234; or drop our Life & Health Product Compliance team an email at productcompliance@doi.nv.gov.



