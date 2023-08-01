AG Yost Puts the Screws to Shoddy Home Improvement Contractor

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has exposed a home improvement scam in Warren County that allegedly swindled three consumers of $71,622.

According to the investigation, Samuel Nicholas Zawosky, owner of Equality Contractors 1, LLC, entered into agreements with the consumers but failed to provide materials or perform the promised services. He has been charged in Warren County Common Pleas Court with six counts of grand theft, all fourth-degree felonies.

“The homeowners couldn’t have known, but their dreams of building a better life were built on a stack of lies,” AG Yost said. “Scam artists like this need to be taught an accountability lesson on the importance of fulfilling their promises."

Three homeowners contracted with Zawosky, and he swindled a total of $32,500, $10,121.36 and $29,001 from them, respectively.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Economic Crimes Unit, part of the Consumer Protection Section, investigated and will prosecute the case.

AG Yost is determined to hold Zawosky accountable for his actions, which have caused financial hardship and distress to the victims. He encourages consumers to protect themselves from unscrupulous contractors by researching their credentials before engaging in any home improvement projects.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Zawosky’s scam or have information related to this case, please contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or online at OhioProtects.org.

