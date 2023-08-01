OneSource Roofing and Restoration Voted a Neighborhood Fave in Nextdoor’s 2023 Local Business Awards

Neighborhood Faves 2023, OneSource Roofing and Restoration

OneSource Roofing and Restoration, based out of Frisco, TX, has been awarded the prestigious "Neighborhood Fave" award for 2023 by NextDoor.com

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSource Roofing and Restoration has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 2023 Neighborhood Faves, the only annual awards where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses. This year, Neighborhood Fave winners like OneSource Roofing and Restoration will receive greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app as well as a sticker to showcase their win in the real world.

“Neighbors know best, and Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Faves are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is the neighborhood network where veriﬁed neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them.

"This is an exciting award for us at OneSource. We are a roofing company that holds pride in serving our customers to the best of their needs and not ours, so this award validates and emboldens us to continue to be the Frisco roofer that is truly 'here to serve' our community. A special 'thank you' to NextDoor and our valued neighborhood customers for this award," said Matt Allbritton, owner of OneSource Roofing and Restoration.

The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.