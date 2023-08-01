Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming August 4 on Route 104 Bridges Over I-295 in Smithfield

On Friday, August 4, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift travel lanes to the northern half of the Farnum Pike (Route 104) bridges over I-295 in Smithfield. This will create a work zone on the southern half of the bridges for repair work.

The bridges – one over I-295 North and the other over I-295 South – are in fair condition but RIDOT is making repairs to the joints and decks to keep them from becoming structurally deficient. They are part of a $16.2 million, 10-bridge preservation project in Smithfield. The Department is using a phased approach to keep two-way traffic flowing during construction.

The traffic pattern will be in place until the fall, when RIDOT will finish its repairs and repave the bridges.

The bridges carry approximately 5,000 vehicles per day. The entire 10-bridge project will be done this fall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge preservation project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.