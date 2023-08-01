Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is a hero. She was brilliant. She was fearless. And she was unfailingly kind. Her life was marked by service – to her community, her county, her state, and her country. Millions of New Jerseyans live in a more just and equitable state thanks to her efforts. The first woman of color to serve as Speaker of New Jersey’s General Assembly and to hold statewide office, she was a trailblazer and an inspiration to us all. She showed young women, in particular, that truly anything is possible. But more than anything, she never forgot what this work was all about: the people. And she always believed things could get better – better for an individual, better for a community, better for a state. She could spend hours talking about the impact of a new housing development on a particular neighborhood or how a hospital program would provide meaningful care to people who previously lacked access. She always cut through the nonsense and the politics and right to the core of an issue, right to what mattered. Despite her stature, it was never about her – it was always about the people. She remembered everyone, and treated each person with the same dignity and respect. No one I have ever met understood the levers of government and how they could be used to help people better than Sheila Oliver. I am immensely grateful to have been able to learn some small amount from her example and I know that her impact will be felt for generations to come. My heart goes out to her to family and loved ones, her community in East Orange, and the millions of people across our state and our country who were inspired by her example. The world needs more Sheila Olivers. May she rest in peace.

