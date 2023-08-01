The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society Extend Early Bird Rates to Annual Scientific Conference in Boston
Early-Bird Registration Extended! Save the Most before August 15 to Get the Most from Your Education
This year’s theme is Vector-Borne Diseases: Understanding the Impact of Microbial Communities. We focus on the whole patient-attendees will gain practical skills, and novel methods of treatment.”CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chevy Chase, MD, The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) and its foundation, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF), extends its early bird rates for its 24th Annual Scientific Conference in Boston, MA.
— Sarah Quillen, ILADS Executive Director
ILADS Scientific Conference is the premier educational experience for healthcare professionals caring for patients with tick-borne disease. This year’s scientific conference will be held from October 19-21, 2023 and offers 50 educational sessions, 40 speakers, introductory and advanced learning courses, ILADS unique Vector-Borne Illness Fundamentals Course, exhibitors, networking opportunities and more.
To get the early bird rate, register today for the ILADS Scientific Conference: https://www.ilads.org/ilads-conference/2023-annual-conference-boston/. If you are a member of the media who would like to obtain a press pass, email press@ilads.org.
About ILADS
ILADS is a nonprofit, international, multi-disciplinary medical society, dedicated to the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of Lyme and its associated diseases. ILADS promotes understanding of Lyme and its associated diseases through research and education and strongly supports physicians and other healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the standard of care. For more information, please visit ILADS.ORG or call 301-263-1080.
About ILADEF
The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF) is a sister organization of ILADS. Its mission is to train physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme and tick-borne disease, and to support research scientists investigating tick-borne diseases.
Sarah Quillen
International Lyme & Associated Diseases Society
