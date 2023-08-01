"Reserving Veteran Business Connections" Event with NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago: Registration to close
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Registration ends 8/4/2023 at 11:00 PM EST, with limited positions remaining.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce that registration is about to close for the highly anticipated "Reserving Veteran Business Connections" event in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Scheduled to take place in Detroit, MI on August 10, 2023, this event promises to foster meaningful connections and opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the nation.
The "Reserving Veteran Business Connections" event is a unique platform designed to bring together veteran entrepreneurs, corporate members, and government agencies in an interactive and supportive environment. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry leaders, discover valuable resources, and establish vital business connections that can lead to growth and success.
"We are delighted to collaborate with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for the 7th year in a row on this incredible event," said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. "Our mission is to empower veteran-owned businesses, and through this event, we aim to create a space where these remarkable entrepreneurs can thrive and expand their networks."
Due to overwhelming interest and support, we encourage interested participants to secure their spots promptly, as registration is nearly full. Remember you are entering a Federal facility and must be registered to be allowed on site. Don’t wait, once we submit our attendee's list, you will be locked out. To reserve your place at the "Reserving Veteran Business Connections" event, please visit www.nvbdc.org.events.
Don't miss out on this invaluable opportunity to connect, learn, and propel your veteran-owned business to new heights by connecting with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, State of Michigan-Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Small Business Association (SBA), Toyota, Rocket Companies, Kohler, Flagstar Bank, Comerica Bank, Tenneco, Stellantis, Takeda, DTE, Lear, Freddie Mac, Cornerstone Consulting Organization LLC (CCO), Consumers Energy, Dell.
The event will feature renowned keynote speakers, and insightful panel discussions focused on essential topics such as procurement opportunities, financing strategies, and best practices for business growth. Attendees will also have access to 1:1 matchmaking sessions, allowing them to interact with potential partners and collaborators.
To learn more about the event, explore sponsorship opportunities, or register, please visit www.nvbdc.org/events.
About NVBDC:
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the only third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses. By promoting diversity and inclusion, NVBDC aims to create opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs within the supplier diversity community. Through their certification process, NVBDC helps bridge the gap between corporations and veteran-owned businesses, opening doors for new partnerships and economic success.
The NVBDC views entrepreneurship as another form of employment and believes that helping our veterans succeed in business helps them, their families, and the communities in which they reside.
https://nvbdc.org/home-page/reserving-veteran-business-connections-event-with-nvbdc-and-federal-reserve-bank-of-chicago-registration-is-open/
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here