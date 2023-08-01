Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Borger

August 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Borger, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“I congratulate the City of Borger on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Borger market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“I’m happy to congratulate the City of Borger for their efforts in being added to the long list of Film Friendly Texas cities in Senate District 31,” said Senator Kevin Sparks. “The Film Friendly Texas Community program allows media industry professionals to connect with cities in Texas that have the knowledge necessary to effectively work with film crews during production. The Film Friendly Texas designation for Borger guarantees the work will be done in a way that respects both the residents of the city and media professionals as they work together to continue making the Texas Panhandle a destination for filming across the globe.”

“By obtaining a Film Friendly Texas designation for our city, we’re inviting the magic of storytelling to dance with our landscape, our community, and our culture,” said Borger Mayor Karen Felker. “As we embrace the spirit of the Film Friendly Texas designation, we unlock the door to a plethora of sights and stories. Our city becomes a canvas for creativity, where imagination knows no bounds. We are beyond excited!”

The City of Borger joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline