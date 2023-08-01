Cooper Consulting Group Drives Teams Engagement With DISC and Myers Briggs Workshops
Cooper Consulting Group's Leadership Development Programs tackle the challenge of engaging teams across remote and traditional settings, fostering success.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Consulting Group is thrilled to launch an array of 16 exclusive Leadership Development Programs tailored for businesses seeking to engage with their teams in both remote and traditional settings. As the business world constantly evolves and maintaining staff engagement remains pivotal, strong leadership is in more demand than ever. Through proactive investment in leadership development, businesses can solidify their competitive standing, allure and nurture talent, accelerate strategic implementation, and elevate organizational triumphs.
Boasting over 45 years of combined experience, Cooper Consulting Group is a nationwide powerhouse in training development. It's known for its proficiency in key tools such as MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260®. Organizations interested in harnessing their expertise can easily reach out at (877) 461-1020 or CooperConsultingGroup.com.
In recent years, leadership development has emerged as a hot topic. It's seen as a tool to boost employee engagement, bridge talent gaps, and minimize staff turnover, subsequently reducing associated costs. Yet, effective leadership skills aren't innate and need careful cultivation.
Many firms face challenges in discerning the most effective approach to hone their leadership. According to AlphaBetaStock.com, some companies have seen a 10X in ROI after a DISC workshop and training. Currently, leadership coaching, mentoring, and collective workshops are in vogue. However, with the shift towards remote and hybrid work styles, the evolution of leadership development in this digitally-driven age remains open-ended.
Cooper Consulting Group factors in these dynamics while crafting its programs. Popular training focuses include nurturing emotionally intelligent leaders, enhancing decision-making acumen, improving team dynamics, identifying leadership potential, comprehending interpersonal needs, and coaching inspirational leaders and managers. They also address topics such as leadership efficacy, exchange of constructive feedback, personal development, grooming executives, spotting and developing individual talent, fostering a leadership-centric culture, and strengthening overall leadership.
The group is spearheaded by Dr. Christie Cooper, whose extensive field experience is amplified by her Ed.D in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University. As a Master MBTI Practitioner®, Certified Trainer in Emotional Intelligence, Channel Partner with the Ken Blanchard Company, and Certified Analyst in Behaviors and Motivators with Target Training International, she offers a unique combination of skills and expertise.
In addition to its other offerings, Cooper Consulting Group executes Job Benchmarking using its proprietary assessment. They provide a suite of additional certifications and specialties such as DiSC® Assessment, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI®), Hogan® Assessments, FIRO-B® and FIRO Business®, CPI 260®, EQ Certified Trainer, TKI® Conflict Modes, Strengths-Deployment Inventory (SDI®), Ken Blanchard Situational Leadership, Situational Team Performance, and IMPACT Teaching.
