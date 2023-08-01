State Preserves Advisory Board to meet via teleconference August 10

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet via teleconference at 10 a.m, August 10.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/xgz-vfka-jjq or by calling 573-667-3283 and entering the PIN of 225506898, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Steve Gustafson, Rick Cerwick, Amy Crouch, Perry Thostenson and Rhonda Kendrick. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the August 10 agenda.

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes of Past Meeting

Hartman Bluff State Preserve stream restoration improvement plan

Pilot Knob tree salvage plan

Crossman Prairie and Hoffman Prairie state preserves - request from the Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy to transfer ownership and management to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab .

For more information, contact John Pearson at 515-669-7614.