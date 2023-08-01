PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline: DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 20+ Leading Players Wheeling the Therapeutics Landscape
The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing research and development activities in developing PARP Inhibitor therapies in treating various Cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Pfizer, IMPACT Therapeutics, Allarity Therapeutics, and several others.
DelveInsight’s 'PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline PARP inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the PARP inhibitors pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report
- DelveInsight’s PARP inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline PARP inhibitors.
- Key PARP inhibitors companies such as Tesaro, Inc., AstraZeneca, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, XinThera, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Rakovina Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics, Waverley Pharma, Idience Co., Ltd., IMPACT Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others are evaluating new PARP inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.
- Promising PARP inhibitors in the pipeline such as Niraparib, Olaparib, SBP-101, 2X-121, XIN-5104, XIN-5789, XIN-6301, Nesuparib, JPI-289, RP12146, RP-14042, Research programme: kt 3000 HDAC and PARP inhibitors, kt-2000, kt-4000, RBN-3143, CBX 15, Research Program: PARP-1 Inhibitors, IDX-1197, Senaparib, Talazoparib, IMP1734, and others are under different phases of PARP inhibitors clinical trials.
- In June 2023, Impact Pharmaceuticals and Eikon Therapeutics, entered into a global license and collaboration agreement for PARP1 selective inhibitors including IMP1734, which is anticipated to enter a Phase I clinical study in 2023. Under the collaboration, Eikon received an exclusive license from Impact to co-develop, register, manufacture, and commercialize IMP1734 and other PARP1 selective inhibitors globally, excluding Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).
- In April 2023, IMPACT Therapeutics, Inc., announced that a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter phase III clinical study (“FLAMES Study”, NCT04169997) investigating the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”) inhibitor, Senaparib (product code: IMP4297), had finished its pre-specified interim analysis. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“IDMC”) concluded that the primary endpoint had met the pre-defined efficacy boundary.
- In March 2023, Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. announced that it has received advisory services and up to $122,865 in non-dilutive research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program Funding will support Rakovina Therapeutics scientists in the development of assays and animal models for evaluation of the Company’s novel classes of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of selecting one or more lead compounds for advancement to toxicology and/or Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies.
- In March 2023, Lantern Pharma Inc. announced new data for its product candidate LP-100 supporting the development of LP-100 in combination with the class of anticancer agents known as PARP inhibitors (PARPi). In prostate cancer mouse xenograft studies, LP-100 demonstrated synergistic potency when used in combination with the FDA-approved PARP inhibitor Olaparib. LP-100 also demonstrated synergy with the FDA-approved PARP inhibitors Olaparib, Rucaparib, and Niraparib in ovarian cancer cell line studies.
The PARP inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage PARP inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the PARP inhibitors clinical trial landscape.
PARP Inhibitors Overview
Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, often known as PARP inhibitors, are cancer-treating targeted therapeutics. PARP is a protein that functions in cellular development, regulation, and cell repair, allowing cancer cells to mend and survive. The PARP inhibitor prevents cancer cells from being repaired, causing the cells to die and so slowing tumor growth. Only PARP repairs the cancer cells in malignancies where the tumor suppressor gene is defective.
The PARP repair is partial, which means that the cancer cells’ DNA is repaired to the point where it only has minor damage, and the cancer cells can grow and divide. If the PARP did not repair the DNA, the cancer cells would have too much damage in their DNA and would die. PARP inhibitors work by preventing cancer cells’ DNA from being repaired by PARP, causing the damaged DNA to remain at the critical level that causes the cell to die, hence inhibiting tumor growth.
A snapshot of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|Talazoparib
|Pfizer
|Phase III
|Ovarian cancer
|Oral
|Senaparib
|IMPACT Therapeutics
|Phase III
|Ovarian cancer
|NA
|IDX-1197
|Idience Co., Ltd.
|Phase I/II
|Solid Tumors
|NA
|2X-121
|Allarity Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Advanced Ovarian Cancer
|Oral
|JPI-547
|Jeil Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Ovarian cancer
|Oral
|RBN-3143
|Ribon Therapeutics
|Phase I
|Atopic dermatitis
|Oral
|RP12146
|Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA
|Phase I
|Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
|Oral
PARP Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment
The PARP inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging PARP inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.
Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
- Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
- Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical
- Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule
- Key PARP Inhibitors Companies: Tesaro, Inc., AstraZeneca, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, XinThera, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Rakovina Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics, Waverley Pharma, Idience Co., Ltd., IMPACT Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others
- Key PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Niraparib, Olaparib, SBP-101, 2X-121, XIN-5104, XIN-5789, XIN-6301, Nesuparib, JPI-289, RP12146, RP-14042, Research programme: kt 3000 HDAC and PARP inhibitors, kt-2000, kt-4000, RBN-3143, CBX 15, Research Program: PARP-1 Inhibitors, IDX-1197, Senaparib, Talazoparib, IMP1734, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
