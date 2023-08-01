RTX ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate RTX Corporation for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention RTX Corporation ("RTX") (NYSE: RTX) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into RTX and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On July 25, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The Company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The Company expects a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months. On this news, RTX stock price fell sharply from $97.01 per share on July 24, 2023 to $86.87 on July 25, 2023.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

