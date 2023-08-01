CommonSpirit Health to Directly Manage Facilities in Colorado, Kansas, Utah

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest faith-based, non-profit health systems in the U.S., is now directly managing 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites in Colorado, Kansas, and Utah. These facilities had previously been managed by Centura Health.

The hospitals that are now fully managed and operated by CommonSpirit Health are:

Colorado

Longmont United Hospital, Longmont

Mercy Hospital, Durango

OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood

Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood

St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster

St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco

St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Morgan

St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Francis Hospital – Interquest, Colorado Springs

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo

St. Thomas More Hospital, Canon City

Kansas

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses

St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City, Dodge City

St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City, Garden City

Utah

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis, Layton

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley West, West Valley City

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley, West Jordan

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point, Lehi

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake, Salt Lake City

“We have been built on a strong foundation informed by a shared calling, deep faith in our founding congregations, compassion for one another, and quest for better,” said Peter D. Banko, President of CommonSpirit’s Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division. “Today is our opportunity to write new chapters in our epic history. We have been given a gift to make the healing presence of God known through impacting the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of our communities along the entire health continuum. Our commitment and dedication are unwavering in enhancing the common good and helping people, neighbors, and communities.”

The Centura Health logo, brand and name associated with the hospitals (listed above) and care setting will transition to CommonSpirit Health and will be retired over the next year. All insurance agreements, contact information and processes to schedule appointments will remain the same throughout the transition and no immediate changes are expected to services provided.

“We have been a joint venture partner in these care sites for nearly 30 years, so we have a deep understanding of how important these care sites are in the communities they serve,” said CommonSpirit Health Chief Operating Officer Marvin O’Quinn. “We are thrilled to now work even more closely to ensure that we are transforming care in the ways that matter most to our people and our communities so that our legacy of caring and humankindness can continue to grow.”

For more information, visit Centura.org/CommonSpirit.

ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

