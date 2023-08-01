Interview Kickstart Cost An Investment As Alumnus Joins Meta After Completing FAANG Interview Prep Course

Santa Clara, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company in Santa Clara, CA, is happy to announce that an alumnus of its IK course, M. Kane, joined Meta and left a review thanking IK for the interview preparation that allowed him to pass the job interviews at Facebook. The company notes that the course cost is not an expense because IK alumni gained salary increases averaging 66.5% in 2021. To learn more visit IK's LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/school/interview-kickstart/

M. Kane said, “I really liked the course. For many working professionals, going through examples and different perspectives is very valuable in interview preparation. I started interviewing for Facebook in May, then took Interview Kickstart to study for this specific company. Interview Kickstart was great because its structure helped me understand each problem in my interview. The high sense of comradery in Discord was also great! I had a study group with other people in my cohort and felt the engagement was much stronger than in an academic setting. Also, it was super helpful to do the mock interviews. The instructors were very helpful in finding my weaknesses and (this) was very helpful in my interviews.”

There are three kinds of programs offered by Interview Kickstart. The Switch Up program is for students wishing to enter a new domain, enabling them to switch to a new technology position at a Tier-1 tech company. The Level Up program, which is the flagship course, is an instructor-led live interview prep course designed to help students achieve a higher position in a Tier-1 company. The Step Up program is an accelerated version of the LevelUp program specifically for students aiming to get into a Tier-1 company in less than 3 months.

Those who are interested can choose from 18 domains. These include: back-end engineering, front-end engineering, full stack engineering, test engineering, iOS engineering, android engineering, data engineering, data analyst & business analyst, data science, machine learning, embedded systems, security engineering, site reliability engineering, AWS cloud solutions architecture, technical program manager, product manager in technology, engineering manager, and early engineering.

The Switch Up program, which enables students to transition into the AI/ML domain, takes more than 11 months to prepare. It has two options, where the student can aim to become an AI/ML engineer or an AI/ML data scientist.

The program for becoming an AI/ML engineer has two parts, which are mastering machine learning and interview preparation. The first part includes: foundations, deep dive into machine learning engineering, and essential mathematics for machine learning. The second part includes: software system design interview, AI/ML learning interview, data structures and algorithms interview, and career and behavioral sessions.

The program to become an AI/ML data scientist also comprises two parts, which are mastering data science and interview preparation. The first part includes: data analysis with Python, databases and SQL programming, Python fundamentals, predictive analysis, deep learning and computer vision, essential math for DS & ML, introduction to big data & Spark, advanced statistics & time series forecasting, natural language processing & generative AI, and Capstone project. The second part includes: data science interview prep and data structures & algorithms interview prep.

Interview Kickstart cost is considered an investment by the alumni. Started in 2014, IK is a new type of school that offers courses to help students prepare for their interviews for a technology job and to help them transition into a new role in a different domain. Students are offered guidance on what they have to do to prepare for the interview that will help them land a job in a technology company, improve their position in a company, or switch to a technology role in their company. IK has already successfully helped more than 15,000 experienced engineers, TPMs, Product Managers and Analysts, which is the result of the company’s proven strategy for helping students fully understand the core fundamentals of their profession. How an applicant understands these core fundamentals is often utilized as a way to check the technical knowledge of tech professionals during the interviews. IK can also give advice to engineers on how they should present themselves in their resumes and on their LinkedIn profiles, especially when preparing for the interviews. That the courses offered by IK are really effective is evidenced by the alumni getting valuable job offers from FAANG and Tier-1 technology companies, with salaries increasing by at least $75,000 and as much as $200,000 for those who are able to level up.

