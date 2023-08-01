Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Baxter Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter") (NYSE: BAX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Baxter, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Baxter includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter’s stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

DEADLINE: September 11, 2023

Aggrieved Baxter investors only have until September 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 


