CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Seagate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Seagate Technology Holdings plc ("Seagate") (NASDAQ: STX) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Seagate, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/seagate-class-action-submission-form?prid=42811&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Seagate includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s hard disk drive (“HDD”) sales to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (b) the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules. As a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed Seagate to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

DEADLINE: September 8, 2023

Aggrieved Seagate investors only have until September 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.