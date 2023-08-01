Submit Release
State Board of Education Announces Timeline for State Superintendent of Education Search

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 31, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) today announced the timeline and process for the search for a permanent state superintendent of education.

  • August 14, 2023: Application period opens
  • September 5-22, 2023: Public survey released on desired qualities and priorities of next state superintendent of education
  • October 19, 2023: Application deadline
  • December 2023: Candidate interviews and selection

The SBE is working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search process. Applicants may apply online at the firm’s website, macnjake.com.

Currently, Dr. Ray Morgigno serves as the interim state superintendent of education. The SBE voted on May 18 to allow an individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

Senate confirmation during the 2024 legislative session is required to complete the appointment process.

 

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

###

 

