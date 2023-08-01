2nd Annual Josephine County Fair Cars and Cornhole Event Set to Thrill on August 12th

Cars & Cornhole Josephine County Fair 2023

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRANTS PASS, Oregon — July 24, 2023 — In what promises to be a thrilling blend of competition, community, and charitable support, the much-anticipated 2nd Annual Josephine County Fair Cars and Cornhole Event is slated to take place on Saturday, August 12th.

"We're excited to bring together enthusiasts from both the Cornhole and Hot Rod communities for this exceptional day of competition and camaraderie," said the Event Organizer. "With revamped payouts and the introduction of some fantastic fundraising methods, we're aiming for an even more successful event than last year."

Participants in both the Josephine County Fair Cornhole Tournament and the Hot Rod Car Show can anticipate a guaranteed 100% payout of up to $2,500. Alongside the attractive cash prizes, winners will also take home specially crafted trophies, adding a distinct charm to their victories.

The Cornhole Tournament promises an adrenaline-filled competition with two divisions to cater to diverse skill levels. Participants can register on Scoreholio to partake in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Hot Rod Car Show will be a spectacle of classic cars, off-road vehicles, diesel trucks, and stylish hot rods. A minimal fee of $50 will be charged for vehicle registration with the prospect of significant winnings and community recognition.

In addition to the excitement of the competitions, the event will host a raffle offering participants a chance to win two complimentary nights at two of Grants Pass' premier hotels - Best Western and Holiday Inn Express.

This year's event will benefit the Youth 71Five Ministries, contributing to the support of their essential programs and initiatives. "By participating in this event, attendees are not only indulging in a day of fun and friendly rivalry but are also supporting a cause that has a positive impact on our community," the Event Organizer said.

Registrations for both the Cornhole Tournament and the Hot Rod Car Show are now open. Participants, spectators, and supporters are urged to mark their calendars for this unforgettable event.

For more information, event details, and registration instructions, please visit our event page at spiritofthefair.com/events

About the Josephine County Fair

The Josephine County Fair is an annual community event that brings together residents and visitors for days of fun, competition, and community engagement. The Fair supports local causes and initiatives and is a beloved tradition in the region.

Inaugural Cars and Cornhole Josephine County Fair 2022