Adze Biotechnology Announces Members of Scientific Advisory Board
Each member brings specific FDA regulatory, oncolytic virus, and checkpoint inhibitor experience, from early-stage research to the late-stage clinical development of human therapeutics.”CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, US, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adze Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical-stage oncolytic immunotherapy company developing therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of industry leaders in oncology, oncolytic and protein sciences. The SAB will work with Adze management to advance the company’s platform of patented systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies.
“Partnering with the Scientific Advisory Board will provide Adze Biotechnology with important counsel in the years ahead. This prestigious group of scientific thought leaders will be an asset as we continue our research efforts and further the development of our clinical pipeline”, said Sidney Hopps, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adze Biotechnology. “Each member brings specific FDA regulatory, oncolytic virus, and checkpoint inhibitor experience, from early-stage research to the late-stage clinical development of human therapeutics. We are confident that the SAB’s collective knowledge and experience will serve Adze well as we develop our platform of oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.”
The members of the Adze Biotechnology Scientific Advisory Board are:
Randall N. Hyer, MD, PhD, MPH
President, Baruch S. Blumberg Institute
CEO, Merlin Biotech, Inc.
• Dr. Hyer has 20+ years’ development experience in biotechnology with vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars. As the Senior Vice President for Global Medical at Moderna, Dr. Hyer helped develop, communicate, and manage the global rollout of the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. In 2017, he was pivotal in engaging the scientific, medical and policy communities to achieve FDA approval of a new adult hepatitis B vaccine (HEPLISAV-B®), the first vaccine using a truly novel adjuvant. Beyond development, his responsibilities have included managing large teams, directing vaccine and pharmaceutical safety programs, overseeing oncology and vaccine clinical operations, running data management and statistical teams, engaging scientists and policymakers, and managing crises.
• Board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health, Dr. Hyer earned his MD from Duke and trained at Walter Reed Hospital and Harvard. He received the DPhil (or PhD) from the University of Oxford researching the genetics of juvenile diabetes. His studies won the NIH "Outstanding Research Award for Clinical Trainees" and are widely cited. At Oxford University, Dr. Hyer founded the biotechnology company, Alpha-Plus DNA.
• Dr. Hyer also served as a US Congressional Fellow for Senator Pete V. Domenici (R. -NM). Dr. Hyer helped introduce legislation to safeguard genetic privacy that eventually became the Genetic Information Non-discrimination Act (GINA) of 2008.
• Dr. Hyer graduated with Distinction from the US Naval Academy. Rising to the rank of Commander, his naval service included 4 major military combat operations in Europe and southwest Asia as well as 3 major complex humanitarian emergencies with Kosovo relief, Mozambique flood relief and the Indian Ocean tsunami. Dr. Hyer also served as the Winter-Over Medical Officer at McMurdo Station as well as at the South Pole Station in Antarctica as the sole physician.
Dr. Leonid Gorelik, PhD
• Dr. Gorelik, the principal of Drug Discovery and Translational Medicine Consulting, is a distinguished leader in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.
• With over two decades of experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge in drug discovery, preclinical development, and translational medicine. His notable work includes co-inventing the Stratify JCV™ assay at Biogen, a tool that helps manage the risk of a severe viral infection in patients with multiple sclerosis.
• As the former Vice President of Drug Discovery at Fortress Biotech, he played an important role in founding several companies, including Checkpoint Therapeutics, where he co-discovered and led preclinical development of the anti-PDL1 antibody cosibelimab, currently under FDA approval review. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Drug Discovery and Translational Medicine at Flame Biosciences, where he contribution to R&D efforts that helped a successful company acquisition. Dr. Gorelik's career is marked by numerous patents, peer-reviewed articles, and a deep commitment to advancing drug discovery, particularly in cancer, inflammation, and rare diseases.
• Dr. Gorelik received his Ph.D. in Tumor Immunology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and conducted his postdoctoral research training at Yale University.
Dr Frank Tufaro, PhD
• Dr. Tufaro has 30+ years experience working in biotechnology and is currently the COO of, Replay, a genome writing company reprogramming biology by writing and delivering big DNA.
• Dr Tufaro received his PhD from McGill University and went on to perform post-doctoral research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and Carnegie Institution of Washington.
• He was appointed full professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of British Columbia, where he worked principally on herpes simplex virus-host interactions.
• Frank then went on to co-found NeuroVir, an oncolytic herpesvirus company, where he advanced several oncolytic herpesviruses into human clinical trials in brain and colorectal tumors.
• Following that Frank led several other companies focused on oncolytic adenoviruses for treating brain and pancreatic cancer.
• Frank continues to consult for the industry and serves on several executive and advisory boards.
Adze plans to begin clinical trials in 2024 in melanoma in using Adze systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies. Additionally, clinical trials in prostate cancer are being planned for 2025.
