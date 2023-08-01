Elevate by Emilie Eve Brings Laser Hair Removal to Southeast Michigan Featuring the Asclepion MeDioStar®, Backed by Astanza

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate by Emilie Eve , a premier medspa in Livonia, Michigan, is excited to announce the addition of laser hair removal to their list of services featuring the Asclepion MeDioStar®, backed by Astanza. This new service will provide clients with a safe and effective solution for long-lasting hair removal using state-of-the-art laser technology.



At Elevate by Emilie Eve, clients can trust they are receiving the highest quality care from experienced and licensed professionals. With the MeDioStar ® diode machine , laser hair removal treatments are safe, long-lasting, and non-invasive. Using this gentle yet powerful laser, they can target hair follicles to prevent future hair growth. The laser energy is absorbed by the pigment in the hair, which damages the follicle and halts the growth process. The treatment is virtually painless, with no downtime required, so clients can return to normal activities immediately following an appointment.

During complimentary consultations, the trained experts at Elevate by Emilie Eve assess the client's skin and hair type to determine the number of treatments necessary for optimal results. The MeDioStar® laser guarantees long-term solutions, meaning clients will enjoy smooth, hair-free skin for months and even years to come.

"We're thrilled to now offer laser hair removal to our clients," says Marlon Campbell, owner of Elevate by Emilie Eve. "We know that many people struggle with unwanted hair, and we're excited to provide them with a safe and effective solution. Our team of experienced technicians has undergone extensive training to ensure that our clients receive the best possible results."

Elevate by Emilie Eve is offering free consultations along with discounted pricing packages for laser hair removal. Contact them today to take advantage of their exclusive deals and get the hair removal results you’ve been looking for.

About Elevate by Emilie Eve

Elevate by Emilie Eve is committed to bringing the safest, healthiest, and most effective treatments to Livonia, Detroit, and the rest of Southeast Michigan. Their team of experienced professionals will work with each client to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs and goals. They understand that everyone's skin and hair type is different, which is why they use the latest equipment and techniques to ensure the best possible results for each individual.

To schedule a free consultation, call Elevate by Emilie Eve today at (734) 415-4410 or visit their website at www.elevatebyemilie.com

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable experience through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with clients throughout North America and Europe.




