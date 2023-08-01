Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aldeyra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALDX). The lawsuit alleges Aldeyra made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application (“NDA”) did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; and (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.



If you bought shares of Aldeyra between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 29, 2023.

