Kno2 Appoints Trailblazer as Chief Health Officer, Igniting a Revolution in Healthcare Innovation

Dr. Peter Schoch Brings Provider, Patient, and Payer Perspectives to Kno2

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2®, the trailblazer in meaningful connectivity, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Schoch, a seasoned physician executive and progressive thought-leader from Advent Health, as the company's chief health officer.



This appointment demonstrates Kno2’s continued commitment and relentless pursuit to democratize healthcare communications for all. Dr. Schoch’s vast experience, coupled with his innovative approach to patient-centric care, makes him uniquely qualified to help lead Kno2's transformation from a great technology company into a meaningful technology company.

"We are redefining how we conceive of digital healthcare delivery through connectivity," said Therasa Bell, Kno2's co-founder, president, and CTO. "With Dr. Schoch on board, we continue to place ourselves at the forefront of change, harnessing his expertise to drive our vision. Dr. Schoch isn’t here to follow the trends; he's here to create them. As the leader in bringing connectivity to all, especially those in historically overlooked markets, Dr. Schoch’s experience positions him to serve as the clinical ambassador for driving much needed change throughout healthcare. We’re proud to have him on the team."

Before taking the helm as Kno2’s chief health officer, Dr. Schoch served 20 years in full-time clinical practice as an internist and remains fully licensed and board certified in his specialty. Over the last two decades, Dr. Schoch has been a physician executive focused on leading major health systems and post-acute and ambulatory providers through transformational change in care delivery, practice management, network development, and post-acute and home-based services. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president of population health and president of AdventHealth’s Physician Network Central Florida.

“I am humbled and honored to be stepping into this innovative role of chief health officer at Kno2,” said Dr. Schoch. “Kno2 has been leading the future of healthcare communication for a decade, and it’s done so in a manner that makes this critical connectivity accessible to all. I admire and am fully aligned with the philosophy, approach, and discipline demonstrated by the leadership at Kno2 in bringing this technology to market. I believe Kno2 is poised for continued growth and impact.

“I look forward to lending my experience and expertise to this talented leadership team as together we solve some of healthcare’s biggest challenges through connectivity,” said Dr. Schoch.

The appointment of a chief health officer signals the next chapter in Kno2’s impressive trajectory. Dr. Schoch is set to influence the company's strategic direction, lending his unyielding commitment to bettering patient care and provider experience through meaningful connectivity.

“Kno2 is excited to welcome Dr. Schoch to our executive team,” said Kno2’s CEO, Jon Elwell. “His extensive experience and extensive understanding of healthcare from the perspective of the provider, patient, and payer will strengthen our capacity to serve as the largest network in healthcare and ensure our offerings are aligned with clinical realities, regulatory mandates, and patient needs. His strategic vision along with Kno2’s innovative platform will drive transformative outcomes for healthcare providers and patients alike.”

About Kno2®

The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. From its inception, Kno2 has connected every meaningful network and endpoint involved in the exchange of patient information, and in turn, makes this broad connectivity available through a single Communication API to partners and providers. As the leading communication provider in healthcare, Kno2 recently announced their intent to apply for QHIN designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com/qhin.

