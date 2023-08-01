Albright College Partners with International Youth Soccer Development Academy
Breakers F.C. is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CaliforniaREADING, PA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Albright College and Total Experience Learning are partnering with Breakers Football Club (Breakers F.C.) — a nonprofit soccer development academy based on the central coast of California. The new partnership will provide educational opportunities to adults and children, especially children of modest means or from historically underrepresented and marginalized groups.
Albright will provide bachelor’s, master’s, certificate and professional development programming to Breakers F.C.’s students and coaches, and a cohort of California teachers will pursue Albright College’s four course graduate certificate program in Educational Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which includes Total Experience Learning® methodology. High-achieving high school students are also expected to pursue online dual enrollment college credit through Albright’s School of Professional Studies.
Student internships and graduate assistantships, especially for students pursuing Albright’s master’s degree in athletics leadership, may be available at the Breakers F.C. central coast academy.
“Poetic is how I would describe the Breakers F.C. and Albright College partnership,” said Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, Breakers F.C. president and founder/designer for Misahara Jewelry. “Albright has opened its doors to our children from economically challenged backgrounds, and Breakers F.C. has committed to helping Albright’s soccer program with our UEFA licensed coaches. The synergy is limitless between the worlds of futbol and education.”
Overseeing the collaboration is Nisa Saveljic, a celebrated former professional soccer player and member of Yugoslavia’s 1998 World Cup team. “This unique mutual project is most beneficial for the children of the Hispanic community and for others in the Central Coast and San Jose who are not able to simultaneously get an education and play soccer at the highest level,” said Saveljic.
"Albright College stands on the precipice of an exciting new era in education and we are eager to join forces with Breakers FC to launch Albright’s vision and Total Experience Learning model in educational communities nationwide," said Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, Ph.D., president and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Albright College. "This pioneering and holistic approach combining academics and athletics is a revolutionary partnership. Albright College, Total Experience Learning and the Breakers FC embody innovation, exploration and investigation, transforming learning into a dynamic world of discovery. We are thrilled as this partnership aligns thought-leaders in education and athletics to advance our vision of creating a world-class educational ecosystem that is accessible for all students."
Founded in 1992, Breakers F.C. is an elite youth development academy partnering with the French Football Federation, with competitors from Santa Cruz to Europe. It is a founding member of MLS Next and the Girls Academy League. Fostering an inclusive environment focused on developing complete coachable players capable of succeeding on and off the pitch, Breakers F.C. is dedicated to giving the nation’s best players a platform on which to shine under the watchful eye of world-class coaches.
Named a top national college by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Albright College, Reading, Pa., (founded 1856) is home to dedicated faculty who believe that the best academic moments are when students feel inspired and ready to take action. The college’s distinctive co-major programs enable students to cross or combine different programs, without taking longer to graduate. Study alongside undergraduate students, adult learners or graduate students, and find your SPARK at Albright College.
Carey Manzolillo
Albright College
cmanzolillo@albright.edu