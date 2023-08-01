Kushy Punch Celebrates New York Expansion with Premier Dispensary Union Square Travel Agency Carrying Premium THC Product Line

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Kushy Punch , (“Kushy Punch”) an established leading favorite national cannabis brand based in California and Michigan, announced today its expansion into the vibrant New York cannabis market. This exciting development comes with the highly anticipated launch of Kushy Punch products at the esteemed Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA) dispensary in New York.



The long-awaited arrival of Kushy Punch in New York marks a significant milestone for both the brand and cannabis enthusiasts in the newly legalized state. As a market-leading provider of premium cannabis products in the US, the Kushy Punch brand and USQTA are dedicated to offering a diverse and high-quality range of products to cannabis enthusiasts.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to venture into the New York market with the highly regarded Union Square Travel Agency as our newest partner," said Gus Shukeireh, Owner of Kushy Punch. "New York has always been at the forefront of culture and trends, and we are eager to introduce our exceptional product line to the sophisticated cannabis consumers in this dynamic city."

The Kushy Punch product line, which will be available at USQTA beginning this summer, includes 1-gram vapes featuring a staggering selection of 11 enticing flavors. Each vape promises an unparalleled experience, expertly crafted to meet the preferences of the most discerning connoisseurs. Additionally, Kushy Punch's 100mg individual gummies will grace the shelves, offering customers a delightful array of 10 delectable flavors to choose from.

Dave Vautrin, Operating Partner at USQTA, shared his enthusiasm for this momentous collaboration, stating, "We are excited to debut Kushy Punch in NYC. The timing is perfect to add this premium brand to our menu as we prepare for our significant retail expansion to our new 835 Broadway location this month. Kushy Punch brings excellent products with iconic flavors, strong training, activation and a deep understanding of how to effectively connect with consumers.”

For more information about Kushy Punch, brand developments, and the brand’s ever-growing portfolio of products, visit https://kushypunch.com/ . Follow Kushy Punch on Instagram at @kushypunchlife .

To learn more about Union Square Travel Agency, Visit https://www.unionsquaretravelagency.com/ . Follow Union Square Travel Agency on Instagram at @unionsquaretravelagency .

About Kushy Punch

Kushy Punch is the iconic and award-winning brand behind the top-selling cannabis gummy in California. Kushy Punch’s locally sourced full spectrum oil, the company’s science-forward approach and lush full body high has made the brand a favorite for legal consumers in California and Michigan. Best known for its line of full spectrum edibles and vape products, Kushy Punch has built its reputation on delivering a consistent, full body experience for patients and recreational consumers across the nation. Visit https://kushypunch.com/ to learn more.

About Union Square Travel Agency

The Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA) is a purpose-driven cannabis dispensary that redirects more than half of all proceeds to the not for profit, The Doe Fund. USQTA is a New York birthed company that believes in the legalization of cannabis, and that the industry should help to repair the damage done by the War on Drugs. The company is made up of New Yorkers committed to giving back, supporting BIPOC-, women-, and LGBTQ-owned brands. USQTA hires formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners, and celebrates design, innovation, and education. USQTA creates spaces that can help transport all those who visit – to a better world and a higher plane of consciousness. Visit https://www.unionsquaretravelagency.com/ to learn more.



