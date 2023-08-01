Boppy® Bassinet Launches in August, With an Emphasis on Safe Sleep Solutions in Time for Baby Safety Month

From the trusted name in nursing pillows and accessories comes the latest must-have for nurseries, adhering to safety standards issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Golden, CO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden, CO, August 1, 2023 - The Boppy Company, a trusted name in newborn essentials, kicks off August with the release of the new Boppy® Bassinet in Gray Pickup Sticks. Arriving before Baby Safety Month in September, the offering furthers the brand’s commitment to putting safe solutions at the forefront, positioning them as safety ambassadors in the industry.

The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the need for infants to sleep alone on their backs in a crib, bassinet, or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. They recommend keeping loose blankets, pillows – including nursing pillows, stuffed toys, bumpers, and other soft items out of the sleep space. Following safe sleep practices is the best way to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The Boppy® Bassinet helps families meet these guidelines, allowing babies to stay close to their parents during the night while maintaining a safe sleep environment. Perfect as a bedside sleeper for 0-5 months and up to 20 lbs., the bassinet is a versatile and convenient option for parents. It is also suitable for daytime naps around the house and it’s easy to transport while on the go.

The lightweight design requires no assembly and stores flat, complying with ASTM F2194. Parents can rest easy knowing the bassinet features a wipeable mattress pad and two fitted mattress covers, with no-move technology to keep the mattress flat and in place to protect babies from pets and siblings crawling under the sleep surface. The 100% polyester mesh/knit sides provide comfort, breathability, and fewer distractions.

"The Boppy® Bassinet is everything a baby needs for safe sleep," said Senior Product Designer Haley Gibbons. "New parents can worry less with the mesh wall design for added airflow, the shorter height to more easily keep an eye on baby, and the lightweight, assembly-free construction that allows you to simply move the bassinet from room to room so you always have a safe sleep space for your infant nearby."

The modern gray color and sturdy wood-like design of the Boppy® Bassinet is a stylish and neutral aesthetic complement to various home decors. The combination of style and functionality makes it a desirable choice for parents looking for a safe and beautiful sleep solution for their little ones.

The Boppy® Bassinet in Gray Pickup Sticks, priced at $169.99, is available Aug. 1. For more information, visit www.boppy.com.

About The Boppy Company

Founded in 1989, The Boppy Company, LLC is the pioneering leader in creating comfortable and supportive products for parents and babies. It all started with the iconic, beloved, and award-winning Boppy® Original Support Nursing Pillow, a must-have staple for all nurseries. Boppy’s brand essences – beloved, bonding, comfort, fashion, safe, simple, and versatile – remain at the heart of the business and drive product innovation. More than three decades later, Boppy continues to expand its product line to include carriers, pregnancy pillows, breastfeeding accessories, travel products, and more. Boppy offers comfort and confidence throughout the journey of parenting. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.

