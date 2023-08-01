Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market: A Prominent Minimally Invasive Treatment Option for Joint Disorders, with an expected value of US$ 4.0 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market is witnessing a substantial surge in demand, emerging as a leading solution for individuals seeking relief from joint pain and mobility issues. With the rising prevalence of joint disorders due to a growing aging population and increased sports-related injuries, the market is experiencing remarkable growth worldwide. With a Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033. Factors such as increasing knee injuries globally and a rise in cases of falls contribute to the market's growth trajectory. The research report covers key market segments, including product types, applications, end-users, and geographic regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and growth prospects for stakeholders.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market is experiencing a substantial surge in demand as it emerges as a leading solution for individuals seeking relief from joint pain and mobility issues. Hyaluronic viscosupplementation involves injecting hyaluronic acid-based formulations into joints affected by osteoarthritis, providing lubrication and cushioning to reduce pain and improve joint function.



With a growing aging population and increased sports-related injuries, joint disorders have become a prevalent health concern worldwide. As a minimally invasive and effective treatment option, hyaluronic viscosupplementation is gaining popularity among patients and healthcare providers alike.

The global market for hyaluronic viscosupplementation is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by several factors including increasing rising knee injuries around the globe and increasing cases of falls. The global market currently stands at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2023-2033).

The World Health Organization highlights osteoarthritis (OA) as a significant contributor to functional disability in older adults, affecting 9.6% of men and 18% of women aged over 60 years.

Viscosupplements, containing hyaluronic acid, are being used to improve viscoelasticity, reduce symptoms, and enhance joint functionality. These molecules are incorporated with anti-inflammatory drugs to improve short-term pain relief and enhance the bioactive principle at the injured cartilage site. Combining viscosupplements with regenerative therapies is promising for stimulating intrinsic cartilage repair and regeneration. The cost of treatment is minimum and affordable for all sections of patients.

In general, the hyaluronic viscosupplementation market is likely to expand more in the coming years. This market provides people with a cheaper and more convenient way to improve their joint condition.

Key Takeaways from Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market:

By product, three injection knee hyaluronic acid injection accounts for US$ 1.14 B illion in 2022 owing to the benefits provided in knee osteoarthritis pain.

in 2022 owing to the benefits provided in knee osteoarthritis pain. By indication, knee osteoarthritis accounted for US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a prominent joint disease affecting the quality of life and socioeconomic impact, causing job losses. It affects more than 40% of adults globally and leads to poor or fair health, affecting non-institutionalized adults.

in 2022. Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a prominent joint disease affecting the quality of life and socioeconomic impact, causing job losses. It affects more than 40% of adults globally and leads to poor or fair health, affecting non-institutionalized adults. By molecular weight, high molecular weight hyaluronic viscosupplementation contributed around US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Due to the high polymer chain, it easily enters the tissue and has better activity anti-inflammatory activity than low molecular weight hyaluronate.

in 2022. Due to the high polymer chain, it easily enters the tissue and has better activity anti-inflammatory activity than low molecular weight hyaluronate. By body part, Knee held more than 85.0% of global market share in 2022. As knees are most commonly affected by the osteoarthritis-like condition as one grows older, viscosupplementation in knee osteoarthritis treatments may offer cost-effectiveness and delay total arthroplasty.

of global market share in 2022. As knees are most commonly affected by the osteoarthritis-like condition as one grows older, viscosupplementation in knee osteoarthritis treatments may offer cost-effectiveness and delay total arthroplasty. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers together held more than 55.0% of the global market share in 2022. This can be ascribed to the fact that the prominent of the world's population suffers from diseases and obesity, which can be adequately identified in these settings with qualified assistance.

of the global market share in 2022. This can be ascribed to the fact that the prominent of the world's population suffers from diseases and obesity, which can be adequately identified in these settings with qualified assistance. By region, North America held the dominant share of the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with a high prevalence of osteoarthritis and a high requirement of viscosupplementation therapy.

“The rising cases of osteoarthritis and increase in the adoption rate of viscosupplementation treatment contribute to its higher demand and global expansion.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition of Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market:

The hyaluronic viscosupplementation market is highly competitive, with key players including Anika Therapeutics and Seikagaku. These companies are constantly participating in conferences, award competitions with their products, and launching new products to gain a larger market share, with a focus on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In July 2022, Anika Therapeutics wins ACE Award for Tactoset, a biocompatible, easily injectable, and interdigitating bone graft substitute in Sports Medicine, enhancing hardware augmentation.

In August 2021, Seikagaku launches HyLink® for knee osteoarthritis treatment in Taiwan.

Major Key Players of the Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market:

Anika Therapeutics Inc. Zimmer Biomet Sanofi S.A. LG Chem Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Meiji Seika Pharma co. ltd Ferring B.V. Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. Bioventus LLC OrthogenRx Seikagaku Corporation Bioiberica S.A.U. APTISSEN Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd Maxigen Biotech Inc. TRB Chemedica International SA Yuria-Pharm LLC Haohai Biological Technology Chroma Pharma



Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Market: Comprehensive Report Coverage:

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hyaluronic viscosupplementation in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global hyaluronic viscosupplementation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on the product (single injection, three injections, five injections, and next-generation (steroid combination)), body parts (knee, hip, shoulder, small joints, and others), molecular weight (high molecular weight, medium molecular weight, low molecular weight), indication (knee osteoarthritis, tendinopathies, shoulder arthritis, hip osteoarthritis, frozen shoulder, ligament injury, post-arthroscopy, and others) end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, retail pharmacies, and online sales), across seven key regions around the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Hyaluronic Viscosupplementation Industry Research

By Product:

Single Injection Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Three Injection Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Five Injection Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Next Generation (Steroid Combination)

By Body Parts:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Small Joints

Others



By Molecular Weight:

High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight



By Indication:

Knee Osteoarthritis

Tendinopathies

Shoulder Arthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis

Frozen Shoulder

Ligament Injury

Post-Arthroscopy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



