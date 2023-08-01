Jigsaw Paranormal - A NEW experience for Paranormal and horror fans around the World.

Jigsaw Paranormal - all three puzzles Jigsaw Paranormal .. Piedman's Portal

AI software has been developed that is capable of scanning jigsaw puzzles to release content at staged intervals, creating a brand new jigsaw puzzle experience.

It's scary because you discover spine chilling facts about the jigsaw puzzle you are piecing together, as you are building it!” — Rich Greenwood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People really enjoy jigsaw puzzles because they get a dopamine hit with every piece they insert and the process of puzzling makes our brains go from "Beta" or awake, to a state of "Alpha" when you are assembling puzzles. The Alpha state is similar to the state we are in when we are dreaming.

John Spilsbury, a London cartographer and engraver, is believed to have produced the first jigsaw puzzle around 1760. It was a map glued to a flat piece of wood and then cut into pieces following the lines of the countries. This made it easier for people to absorb information regarding the map they were piecing together.

Story Puzzling is a new innovation by Rich Greenwood, it involves releasing story content about the jigsaw puzzle as it is being pieced together. Rich and his team developed a new AI software application called “Stuzzles”, that uses a phone camera to scan the progress of jigsaw puzzles and release story content at specified intervals. When you're building one of the Jigsaw Paranormal puzzles, the Stuzzles app unlocks a part of the story every time you complete 10% of the puzzle.

Seeing or hearing a story about the jigsaw puzzle as you piece it together creates a much more immersive, interactive and rewarding experience, especially as the brain is in the perfect state to absorb the story being told.

In 2014 Rich famously caught a ghost on camera in an old pub he used to own, Ye Olde Man and Scythe in Bolton, UK. The video went viral and this made Rich even more interested in paranormal and horror, so much so that he set up a Facebook page called Is This Paranormal. The page posts short videos about supposedly haunted places and the page grew to over 1 million followers pretty quickly. When a genre had to be chosen to launch the story puzzling concept, there was no other choice for Rich and Jigsaw Paranormal was born.

There are three story puzzles in series one of Jigsaw Paranormal:

• Piedman’s Portal — an image rich video story about a painting that houses a demon

• Feeding Sabina — an image rich video story about the most feared Romani witch to have ever lived

• What Fear Attracts – An audio podcast about the incredible life of a woman who contacted us via the Is This Paranormal page. It carries a warning that all should hear.

The stories unfold as the jigsaw puzzles are pieced together. They are scary as the player is learning horrific details about the image they are building. The completed jigsaw and the end of the story involve the players in what they have built ………. Dun Dun Dunnn!!

Jigsaw Paranormal puzzles is 16+

To enhance the puzzling experience, Jigsaw Paranormal puzzles are made out of the best quality 2mm blue board with 300 GSM laminate. This is the highest possible quality that we could use.

Jigsaw Paranormal launches early September on Kickstarter.

Jigsaw Paranormal - A NEW experience for Paranormal and horror fans around the World.