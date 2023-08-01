Moore Kuehn Encourages PACW, NEWR, CFMS, and SURF Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

PacWest Bancorp has agreed to merge with Banc of California. Under the proposed transaction, PacWest shareholders will receive 0.6569 shares of Banc of California per share.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)

New Relic has agreed to merge with Francisco Partners. Under the proposed transaction, New Relic shareholders will receive $87.00 per share in cash.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS)

Conformis has agreed to merge with restor3d, Inc. Under the proposed transaction Conformis shareholders will receive $2.27 in cash per share.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)

Surface Oncology has agreed to merge with Coherus BioSciences. Under the proposed transaction, Surface Oncology shareholders will receive $5.28 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

