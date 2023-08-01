Submit Release
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.06%: Straits Research

The global dry age-related macular degeneration market size was valued at USD 1,589.52 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3,193.53 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period (2023–2031), The intermediate age-related macular degeneration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) disease causes the small central retinal macula of the eye to deteriorate. A crucial retina component is the macula, which regulates how the eye perceives vision. The capacity to read, identify, and recognize objects requiring fine visual detail is a good indicator of macular health.


Rising Healthcare Spending Drives the Global Market

Comprehensive and comparable health spending estimates in each country are essential to health policy and planning to support national and international health goals. On February 20, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report on global health spending. It found that while high-income countries saw a 4% increase in health spending, low- and middle-income countries saw a 6% increase. According to the same report, domestic and external funding roles are shifting, but external funding is decreasing in middle-income countries. The government covers less than 40% of the cost of primary healthcare.

Furthermore, according to estimates, each US citizen spent more than USD 10,000 on healthcare nationwide in 2018. Government spending on healthcare and policies pertaining to healthcare facilities, the distribution of necessary medications, and the availability of disposable income all help increase the number of people who adhere to the treatments currently available. Along with public healthcare spending, numerous investments by manufacturers, venture capitalists, and new products are anticipated to drive market growth in the global intracranial hemorrhage diagnosis and treatment market.

Pipeline Drugs for Dry AMD Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Wet AMD can be treated with VEGF inhibitors, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), and thermal laser photocoagulation. On the other hand, there is no proven cure for dry AMD. It is possible for someone with dry AMD also to develop wet AMD. Doctors advise patients to quit smoking and take a special high-dose combination of antioxidant vitamins and zinc to stop the disease from progressing. The ideal vitamin combination is the "AREDS2" formula. However, organizations like businesses and research centers always seek a dry AMD treatment. Several medications are currently being developed, and if they make it through the clinical trial stages, they will help the market grow.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size USD 3.19 billion by 2031
CAGR 8.06% (2023-2031)
Historical Data 2020-2021
Base Year 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2031
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Stages, Age Group, Diagnosis and Treatment, Route of Administration, End-User
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allergan Plc, Bausch Health (Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Alimera Sciences Inc, RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp), Ocumension Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co.Ltd., Belite Bio Inc, Kubota Vision Inc, IVERIC Bio, Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd, Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp
Key Market Opportunities Pipeline Drugs for Dry AMD
Key Market Drivers Growing Geriatric Population and Raising Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Prevalence
Rising Healthcare Spending

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global dry age-related macular degeneration market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for dry age-related macular degeneration due to the rising number of people affected by the condition. With the rise in diabetic patients, ophthalmologic conditions are becoming more common. Retinal diseases like dry macular degeneration (AMD), retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic eye disease are becoming more common in the US, according to a retrospective study presented at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2020. This study, conducted between 2014 and 2019, found that compared to wet AMD, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and other indications, dry AMD, which has a prevalence of 16.3%, has the highest disease burden over six years. Additionally, the dry age-related macular degeneration market is growing in the North American region due to increased government funding and initiatives.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period. Improved governmental initiatives, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for technologically cutting-edge treatments fuel the growth of Europe's dry age-related macular degeneration market. For instance, the number of older people (those 65 or older) in the EU-27 is expected to increase significantly, from 90.5 million at the beginning of 2019 to 129.8 million by the year 2050, according to projections from Eurostat. It is predicted that the number of people in the EU-27 who are 75–84 will increase by 56.1%, whereas the number of people who are 65–74 is predicted to increase by 16.6%. In addition, new initiatives utilizing big data to analyze numerous optical coherence tomography results are anticipated to increase the number of patients diagnosed with various conditions linked to vision loss.

Key Highlights

  • Based on stages, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is bifurcated into early age-related macular degeneration, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and late age-related macular degeneration. The intermediate age-related macular degeneration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period.
  • Based on age group, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is bifurcated into above 75 years, above 60 years, and above 40 years. The above 75 years segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period.
  • Based on diagnosis and treatment, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is bifurcated into treatment and diagnosis. The treatment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period.
  • Based on the route of administration, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is bifurcated into oral and injectable. The oral segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period.
  • Based on the end-user, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and academic research institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period.
Competitors in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Allergan Plc
  • Bausch Health (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
  • Alimera Sciences Inc
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp)
  • Ocumension Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
  • Belite Bio Inc
  • Kubota Vision Inc
  • IVERIC Bio
  • Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd
  • Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp


Segmentation of Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

By Stages

  • Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
  • Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
  • Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration

By Age Group

  • Above 75 Years
  • Above 60 Years
  • Above 40 Years

By Diagnosis and Treatment

  • Treatment
  • Diagnosis

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable

By End-User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Academic Research Institutes

By Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  2. RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
    1. Research Objectives
    2. Market Definition
    3. Limitations & Assumptions
    4. Market Scope & Segmentation
    5. Currency & Pricing Considered
  3. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
    1. Emerging Regions / Countries
    2. Emerging Companies
    3. Emerging Applications / End Use
    4. Investment Landscape
    5. New Business Models / Revenue Streams
    6. TAM
  4. MARKET TRENDS
    1. Drivers
    2. Market Warning Factors
    3. Latest Macro Economic Indicators
    4. Geopolitical Impact
    5. Human Factors
    6. Technology Factors
  5. MARKET ASSESSMENT
    1. Porters Five Forces Analysis
    2. Value Chain Analysis
    3. Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
    4. Case Study Analysis
    5. Patent Analysis
    6. M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
  6. ESG TRENDS
  7. GLOBAL DRY AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
    1. Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
  8. NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
    1. Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
    7. U.S.
      1. By Stages
        1. Introduction
          1. Stages By Value
        2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
      2. By Age Group
        1. Introduction
          1. Age Group By Value
        2. Above 75 Years
          1. By Value
        3. Above 60 Years
          1. By Value
        4. Above 40 Years
          1. By Value
      3. By Diagnosis And Treatment
        1. Introduction
          1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
        2. Treatment
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnosis
          1. By Value
      4. By Route Of Administration
        1. Introduction
          1. Route Of Administration By Value
        2. Oral
          1. By Value
        3. Injectable
          1. By Value
      5. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals And Clinics
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnostic Centers
          1. By Value
        4. Academic Research Institutes
          1. By Value
    8. Canada
  9. EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
    1. Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
    7. U.K.
      1. By Stages
        1. Introduction
          1. Stages By Value
        2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
      2. By Age Group
        1. Introduction
          1. Age Group By Value
        2. Above 75 Years
          1. By Value
        3. Above 60 Years
          1. By Value
        4. Above 40 Years
          1. By Value
      3. By Diagnosis And Treatment
        1. Introduction
          1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
        2. Treatment
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnosis
          1. By Value
      4. By Route Of Administration
        1. Introduction
          1. Route Of Administration By Value
        2. Oral
          1. By Value
        3. Injectable
          1. By Value
      5. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals And Clinics
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnostic Centers
          1. By Value
        4. Academic Research Institutes
          1. By Value
    8. Germany
    9. France
    10. Spain
    11. Italy
    12. Russia
    13. Nordic
    14. Benelux
    15. Rest Of Europe
  10. APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
    1. Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
    7. China
      1. By Stages
        1. Introduction
          1. Stages By Value
        2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
      2. By Age Group
        1. Introduction
          1. Age Group By Value
        2. Above 75 Years
          1. By Value
        3. Above 60 Years
          1. By Value
        4. Above 40 Years
          1. By Value
      3. By Diagnosis And Treatment
        1. Introduction
          1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
        2. Treatment
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnosis
          1. By Value
      4. By Route Of Administration
        1. Introduction
          1. Route Of Administration By Value
        2. Oral
          1. By Value
        3. Injectable
          1. By Value
      5. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals And Clinics
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnostic Centers
          1. By Value
        4. Academic Research Institutes
          1. By Value
    8. Korea
    9. Japan
    10. India
    11. Australia
    12. Taiwan
    13. South East Asia
    14. Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  11. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
    1. Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
    7. UAE
      1. By Stages
        1. Introduction
          1. Stages By Value
        2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
      2. By Age Group
        1. Introduction
          1. Age Group By Value
        2. Above 75 Years
          1. By Value
        3. Above 60 Years
          1. By Value
        4. Above 40 Years
          1. By Value
      3. By Diagnosis And Treatment
        1. Introduction
          1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
        2. Treatment
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnosis
          1. By Value
      4. By Route Of Administration
        1. Introduction
          1. Route Of Administration By Value
        2. Oral
          1. By Value
        3. Injectable
          1. By Value
      5. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals And Clinics
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnostic Centers
          1. By Value
        4. Academic Research Institutes
          1. By Value
    8. Turkey
    9. Saudi Arabia
    10. South Africa
    11. Egypt
    12. Nigeria
    13. Rest Of MEA
  12. LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
    1. Introduction
    2. By Stages
      1. Introduction
        1. Stages By Value
      2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
      4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
        1. By Value
    3. By Age Group
      1. Introduction
        1. Age Group By Value
      2. Above 75 Years
        1. By Value
      3. Above 60 Years
        1. By Value
      4. Above 40 Years
        1. By Value
    4. By Diagnosis And Treatment
      1. Introduction
        1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
      2. Treatment
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnosis
        1. By Value
    5. By Route Of Administration
      1. Introduction
        1. Route Of Administration By Value
      2. Oral
        1. By Value
      3. Injectable
        1. By Value
    6. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals And Clinics
        1. By Value
      3. Diagnostic Centers
        1. By Value
      4. Academic Research Institutes
        1. By Value
    7. Brazil
      1. By Stages
        1. Introduction
          1. Stages By Value
        2. Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        3. Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
        4. Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration
          1. By Value
      2. By Age Group
        1. Introduction
          1. Age Group By Value
        2. Above 75 Years
          1. By Value
        3. Above 60 Years
          1. By Value
        4. Above 40 Years
          1. By Value
      3. By Diagnosis And Treatment
        1. Introduction
          1. Diagnosis And Treatment By Value
        2. Treatment
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnosis
          1. By Value
      4. By Route Of Administration
        1. Introduction
          1. Route Of Administration By Value
        2. Oral
          1. By Value
        3. Injectable
          1. By Value
      5. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals And Clinics
          1. By Value
        3. Diagnostic Centers
          1. By Value
        4. Academic Research Institutes
          1. By Value
    8. Mexico
    9. Argentina
    10. Chile
    11. Colombia
    12. Rest Of LATAM
  13. COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
    1. Adoption Matrix
    2. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Share By Manufacturers
    3. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
    4. Average Price By Manufacturers
    5. Vendor Footprint Analysis
  14. MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
    1. Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc
      1. Overview
      2. Business Information
      3. Revenue
      4. ASP
      5. Gross Margin
      6. Swot Analysis
      7. Recent Developmments
    2. Allergan Plc
    3. Bausch Health (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
    4. Alimera Sciences Inc
    5. RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp)
    6. Ocumension Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co.Ltd.
    7. Belite Bio Inc
    8. Kubota Vision Inc
    9. IVERIC Bio
    10. Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd
    11. Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp.
  15. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    1. Research Data
      1. Secondary Data
        1. Major Secondary Sources
        2. Key Data From Secondary Sources
      2. Primary Data
        1. Key Data From Primary Sources
        2. Breakdown Of Primaries
      3. Secondary And Primary Research
        1. Key Industry Insights
    2. Market Size Estimation
      1. Bottom-Up Approach
      2. Top-Down Approach
      3. Market Projection
    3. Research Assumptions
      1. Assumptions
    4. Limitations
    5. Risk Assessment
  16. APPENDIX
    1. Discussion Guide
    2. Customization Options
    3. Related Reports
  17. DISCLAIMER


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dry-age-related-macular-degeneration-market/toc 


Recent Developments

  • In February 2023, FDA approved Pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to AMD.


News Media

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.06%

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Ascends at a Noteworthy CAGR of 7.06%


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


