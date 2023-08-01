Readout of SBA Administration Guzman’s Visit to New York City Celebrating Small Business Administration’s 70th Anniversary

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman celebrates SBA’s 70th Anniversary in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, July 31, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visited New York City to celebrate the SBA’s 70 years of service to millions of small businesses and innovative startups.

While in New York City, Administrator Guzman visited with local small business owners, highlighting how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda has led to record job growth and a historic small business boom, with entrepreneurs applying to start 12.2 million new small businesses during President Biden’s first 30 months in office.

At a local Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and Latino-owned architecture firm LH&P, she met owners Antonio Figueroa and Bernard Kho, who discussed how SBA resources have helped them scale their operations.

She then visited Sanmiwago, a local AAPI-owned dumpling shop, which graduated from the Mott Street Eatery food court into its brick-and-mortar location with support from the SBA. She participated in a restaurant and kitchen tour and discussed Bidenomics with owner Jeffrey Liu and how the SBA can continue to assist small businesses.

Administrator Guzman also participated in a Small Business Investment Company luncheon, where she met with Everside Capital Partners to discuss lending and capital access for small businesses.

She concluded the day at the New York Stock Exchange, where she rang the closing bell in acknowledgment of the SBA’s 70th anniversary and celebrated the immense possibility of American entrepreneurship with former SBA-assisted small businesses and startups who have since grown to successful publicly traded companies.





