The Institute for Functional Medicine Announces Renewed Board of Directors and Celebrates Growth and Achievements in 2022 Impact Report

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is pleased to announce the renewal of several esteemed members to its Board of Directors and to celebrate the release of its 2022 Impact Report, showcasing the organization’s work to support the confident and competent practice of functional medicine, advance health equity, expand access, and improve the delivery of patient care.

IFM Board members Joseph E. Pizzorno, ND; Jeffrey Bland, PhD; Terry L. Cook, CFP, CIMA; and David S. Jones, MD maintain their roles providing strategic guidance to the organization and will continue to serve alongside renewed Board members:

GAIL C. CHRISTOPHER, DN, distinguished leader and advocate for health equity, racial healing, and social justice. Dr. Christopher serves as IFM’s Board Vice Chair and has made significant contributions to the fields of diversity and holistic health and continues to inspire change through her work as the Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity.

DAVID HARRIS, BFA, dedicated educator and entrepreneur with a deep passion for promoting health and wellness. Through his leadership as the Founder and Chairman of The Harris Foundation, he has supported numerous initiatives to improve public health and empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

MARK HYMAN, MD, renowned functional medicine practitioner and best-selling author. As the Head of Strategy and Innovation at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Dr. Hyman has been instrumental in advancing the field and transforming healthcare worldwide. Dr. Hyman serves as IFM’s Board President of Clinical Affairs.

LOREN ISRAELSEN, JD, leading advocate for functional medicine, playing a pivotal role in shaping healthcare policy and education. As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the United Natural Products Alliance, Mr. Israelsen has been instrumental in promoting safe and effective practices for patients and healthcare professionals.

“I am humbled by the collective strength and unwavering commitment of our Board members,” shares Dr. Pizzorno, IFM Board Chair. “These individuals tirelessly strive to uplift the field of functional medicine and guide IFM with their expertise, passion, and dedication.”

IFM would also like to express its gratitude to departing board members, Michael R. Bond, MA, MBA and Kara Dowdall, MS for their exceptional service and invaluable contributions to the organization. Their dedication and expertise have been instrumental in advancing IFM's mission and guiding its strategic initiatives. The board is working to fill their vacant positions, with nominations anticipated in Fall 2023.

View all biographies of IFM’s Board of Directors members.

As the IFM Board, Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, CEO, and staff look ahead, the organization also celebrates the recent release of its 2022 Impact Report. This comprehensive report provides a high-level overview of IFM’s progress in advancing functional medicine as a patient-centered, evidence-based approach to healthcare.

A few of the report’s notable achievements include:

More than 2000 total healthcare practitioners have been certified in functional medicine by IFM.

1.5 million unique views and searches on the IFM FindAPractitioner.com database in 2022.

IFM received the coveted Accreditation with Commendation for the third time, awarded by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). IFM is the only organization providing functional medicine certification along with educational programs directly accredited by the ACCME.

$1 million in program scholarships, discounts, and tuition assistance granted, with more than $100,000 in scholarships specifically awarded to improve the quality of care provided to underserved populations.

“Functional medicine offers a powerful framework to identify and treat the root causes of disease, resulting in improved health outcomes, reduced costs over time, and a greater overall patient experience,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM Chief Executive Officer. “The caliber of individuals serving on our Board, along with the notable celebrations in our 2022 Impact Report, further exemplify the value and tangible outcomes achieved through our work in advancing the transformation of healthcare.”

Download the IFM 2022 Impact Report.

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is deeply committed to supporting the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs, training, and resources.

# # #

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs; partnerships across medical disciplines; and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is the only organization providing functional medicine certification along with educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.

Alyssa Parker The Institute for Functional Medicine 505.780.8716 alyssaparker@ifm.org