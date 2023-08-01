Media Advisory: Glenroy® Receives AA Rating in 2023 BRCGS Audit for Food Safety and Quality

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, is proud to announce that it has received an AA BRCGS Audit rating for its commitment to food safety and quality. This achievement directly reflects Glenroy’s dedication to providing customers with the highest standards of excellence in the flexible packaging industry.



The BRCGS (Brand Recognition through Compliance; Global Standards) is a globally recognized certification program that ensures the highest level of food safety, integrity, and quality management throughout the supply chain. The AA rating, which is the highest rating achievable (for an announced visit), demonstrates Glenroy’s stringent adherence to the BRCGS standards and provides assurance to customers that Glenroy’s products are safe, legal, and of high quality.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the devoted efforts of our entire team, who continually strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations,” said John Nygaard, Quality and Regulatory Manager at Glenroy. “It also demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs and expectations of our customers, who rely on us to provide them with safe, trusted flexible packaging."

Undergoing a rigorous assessment, Glenroy demonstrated its adherence to the strictest protocols and best practices set forth by the BRCGS. The audit covered a comprehensive range of criteria, including food safety management systems, product traceability, hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP), cleanliness, and quality management systems.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

