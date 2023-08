Surrogacy Market Set to Soar: Projected Growth from $112.80 Million to $201.40 Million by 2025

World Surrogacy Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The surrogacy market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the industry generating $112.80 million in 2015. Experts and analysts predict even more promising prospects for the future, projecting the market to reach $201.40 million by 2025. This robust expansion indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025, highlighting the increasing demand and acceptance of surrogacy services worldwide.

In conclusion, the surrogacy market's growth from $112.80 million in 2015 to a projected $201.40 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%, reflects the increasing acceptance and demand for surrogacy services. Despite the challenges, the industry's progress represents an opportunity to provide hopeful parents with an alternative pathway to parenthood and the chance to create loving families.

Key Market Players

1. ๐๐Ž๐”๐‘๐ ๐‡๐€๐‹๐‹ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜ ๐‚๐‹๐ˆ๐๐ˆ๐‚

2. ๐Ž๐•๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜

3. ๐‚๐‹๐ˆ๐๐ˆ๐‚ ๐’๐‚๐€๐๐ ๐„๐‘๐“

4. ๐‚๐€๐‘๐„ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜ ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐

5. ๐ˆ๐•๐ˆ ๐‘๐Œ๐€ ๐†๐‹๐Ž๐๐€๐‹

6. ๐๐„๐– ๐‡๐Ž๐๐„ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜ ๐‚๐‹๐ˆ๐๐ˆ๐‚

7. ๐‡๐Ž๐”๐’๐“๐Ž๐ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜ ๐‚๐„๐๐“๐„๐‘

8. ๐๐Ž๐•๐€ ๐ˆ๐•๐ˆ ๐ ๐„๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐‹๐ˆ๐“๐˜

9. ๐„๐—๐“๐‘๐€๐Ž๐‘๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐€๐‘๐˜ ๐‚๐Ž๐๐‚๐„๐๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’

10. ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐–๐ˆ๐๐† ๐†๐„๐๐„๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’ ๐‹๐‹๐‚

โ€ƒ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

1. Types of Surrogacy:

a. Gestational Surrogacy: Gestational surrogacy is the most common type of surrogacy in the market. In this method, the surrogate mother carries an embryo that is not genetically related to her. Instead, the embryo is created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) using the intended parents' or donors' gametes (egg and sperm). This type of surrogacy has gained popularity due to its potential to ensure a genetic connection between the child and the intended parents.

b. Traditional Surrogacy: Traditional surrogacy involves the surrogate mother contributing her own eggs for fertilization. In this method, the surrogate becomes genetically related to the child she carries. This type of surrogacy was more common in the past but has become less prevalent due to the rise of gestational surrogacy, which offers more genetic and legal clarity for all parties involved.

2. Technologies Used in Surrogacy:

a. IVF with ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection): IVF with ICSI is a specialized form of in vitro fertilization in which a single sperm is directly injected into an egg to facilitate fertilization. This technique is commonly used when there are male infertility issues, such as low sperm count or poor sperm motility. IVF with ICSI plays a crucial role in gestational surrogacy, where the embryo is created outside the womb and then transferred to the surrogate mother's uterus.

b. IVF without ICSI: IVF without ICSI follows a more standard IVF process, where sperm and eggs are combined in a dish for fertilization to occur naturally. This method is employed when there are no severe male infertility issues, and the sperm can naturally fertilize the egg. It is also utilized in gestational surrogacy to create embryos for transfer.

c. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): While less commonly associated with surrogacy, intrauterine insemination involves placing specially prepared sperm directly into the surrogate mother's uterus during her fertile period. This procedure is typically used in traditional surrogacy, where the surrogate mother's own eggs are fertilized through IUI.

