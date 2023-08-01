Attorney General Josh Stein Continues to Protect Access to Lawful Reproductive Care

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein filed a friend-of-the-court brief challenging an Idaho law restricting out of state travel to get lawful abortion care. The law was challenged in court by an attorney working with sexual assault victims, the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, and the Indigenous Idaho Alliance.

“This Idaho law puts the most vulnerable, especially those who are victims of rape or incest, in danger,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The law is unlawful, and I urge the court to strike it down so people can get the medical care they need and have a right to.”

Attorney General Stein and 19 other attorneys general are urging the court to block Idaho’s law immediately, arguing that it endangers minors in Idaho, punishes doctors and other Idaho residents who help minors access lawful abortion care outside of the state, and allows Idaho to criminalize conduct in other states that is legal in those states.

Attorney General Stein is joined in filing this brief by the Attorneys General of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

A copy of the brief is available here.

###