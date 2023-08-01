PEDIGREE Foundation Celebrates 15th Birthday and Kicks Off DOGust® with New Fundraising Efforts
EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of DOGust®, the national day to celebrate the birthdays of all adopted dogs and dogs currently in shelters and rescues, PEDIGREE Foundation is celebrating its own 15th Birthday – that’s 105 in dog years – and will launch a new fundraising campaign. The campaign will highlight North Shore Animal League America, the creators of DOGust®, and adoption events held by their partners around the country. The goal of PEDIGREE Foundation is to promote adoption, volunteering, fostering, and donating, and to connect the Foundation with shelters to help them achieve more of those objectives. In turn, the goal is for more dogs to celebrate their birthdays with loving families in their forever homes.
“We know that shelters and rescues are struggling with increased length of stay, limited resources, and decreasing adoption rates,” says Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “This campaign allows us to raise much-needed funds for our shelter and rescue grants program, and it highlights the work that North Shore Animal League America is doing to celebrate this important day.”
In addition to the birthdays of all adopted dogs and dogs currently in shelters and rescues, PEDIGREE Foundation is also celebrating its own birthday. The Foundation is turning 15 years old in 2023 and looks forward to celebrating by awarding another $1 million in foster, behavior and transport grants as it did in 2022.
Thanks to the generosity of PEDIGREE Foundation Board members, the first $5,000 in gifts to the campaign will be matched.
Dog lovers interested in supporting the campaign during the month of DOGust® should visit our website, PedigreeFoundation.org. Pet parents are also encouraged to share photos of their pets celebrating their birthdays on social media using the hashtag #DOGust.
###
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 6,100 grants and $11.6 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. In 2022, we introduced our first program expansion outside the U.S. with the launch of our Canadian grant program, providing $100k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About North Shore Animal League America
Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.
Katie Evans
“We know that shelters and rescues are struggling with increased length of stay, limited resources, and decreasing adoption rates,” says Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “This campaign allows us to raise much-needed funds for our shelter and rescue grants program, and it highlights the work that North Shore Animal League America is doing to celebrate this important day.”
In addition to the birthdays of all adopted dogs and dogs currently in shelters and rescues, PEDIGREE Foundation is also celebrating its own birthday. The Foundation is turning 15 years old in 2023 and looks forward to celebrating by awarding another $1 million in foster, behavior and transport grants as it did in 2022.
Thanks to the generosity of PEDIGREE Foundation Board members, the first $5,000 in gifts to the campaign will be matched.
Dog lovers interested in supporting the campaign during the month of DOGust® should visit our website, PedigreeFoundation.org. Pet parents are also encouraged to share photos of their pets celebrating their birthdays on social media using the hashtag #DOGust.
###
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 6,100 grants and $11.6 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. In 2022, we introduced our first program expansion outside the U.S. with the launch of our Canadian grant program, providing $100k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About North Shore Animal League America
Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.
Katie Evans
PEDIGREE Foundation
email us here
+1 615-807-4194
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube