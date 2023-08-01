Automotive Glass Market : Trends and Technologies Shaping the Future of Vehicle Glazing Forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Glass Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive glass market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The automotive glass industry involves the production and distribution of glass used in vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and trains. Automotive glass serves multiple purposes, including providing visibility, protecting passengers from wind and debris, and enhancing the structural integrity of the vehicle.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive glass market in 2021. China is expected to hold a dominant revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key companies such as Fuyao, and AGC among others. In addition, the increase in concerns about climate change and rise in fuel prices, and the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has been on the rise in the region which has led to a growing demand for specialized automotive glass that is lighter, more durable, and provides better insulation.

There is a growth in demand for automotive glass products that offer enhanced safety and security features. This includes laminated glass, which can help prevent shattering and reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident. In addition, laminated glass is gaining popularity due to its safety features, such as reducing the risk of shattering and injury in the event of an accident. In addition, advancements in glass technology, such as electrochromic glass, are being developed to enhance functionality and safety features. The growth in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles drives the need for specialized glass products, such as larger and more complex windshields. Furthermore, the increase in focus of automotive industry on sustainability drives demand for eco-friendly automotive glass products, such as glass products made from recycled materials. Moreover, there is a rapid expansion of emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, that drive the demand for automotive glass products in these regions.

On the basis of type, the global automotive glass market has been bifurcated into laminated and tempered. European automakers are pioneers in installing laminated side glass in the luxury vehicle segment. Compared to tempered glass, laminated glass offers increased safety for occupants in the event of a vehicle rollover. The use of laminated glass in automobiles has increased significantly over the last five years due to this advantage. In addition, some OEMs in Europe have standardized side glazing on, some of their best-selling cars. For instance, models such as the Peugeot 507 and 607, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJ, and Citroën C6 come standard with laminated side windows.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

On the basis of type, the Tempered segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of application, the Sunroof segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of vehicle type, the Commercial Vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of end-user, the Aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the automotive glass market include Asahi Glass Co. (AGC), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Fuyao Group, Xinyi Glass, Saint Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries, Webasto SE, Magna International Inc., Corning Incorporated and Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.