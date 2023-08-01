Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market to Get a New Boost: Major Giants Vmware, Alcatel Lucent, Cisco Systems
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market
Stay up-to-date with Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Vmware (United States), Aryaka Networks (United States), Alcatel Lucent (France), Brocade Communications Systems (United States), Others.
— Criag Francis
Download Sample Report PDF of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-network-as-a-service-naas-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market witnessed a CAGR of 24.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Network Security, Web Security, Email Security, Database and Cloud Security, Others) by Type (LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS), WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 29.89 Billion at a CAGR of 24.60% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 10.30 Billion.
Definition:
Network as a Service (NaaS) is a networking solution provider that offers cloud-based and various networking solutions, such as load balancers, virtual machines, servers, network switches, and storage memory. NaaS solutions are provided by third parties to customers who are not interested to invest in building their own networking infrastructure. These technologies are gaining tremendous opportunities among network operators due to cost-effectiveness. Further, the rising number of mobile applications and network endpoints has propelled the market growth to meet enterprise mobility demands and ensure long network uptime.
Market Trends:
• Emergence of Cloud Computing & Network Virtualization
• Rising Demand for Global Connectivity & Expanding Awareness about NaaS
• Shifting IT investment from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to operating expense (OPEX) business model
Market Drivers:
• Accelerating Adoption of Cloud Services among Large and SMEs
• Rapid Development of Data Centers and On Demand Network Services
• Features Such as Reduced Operational & Capital Expenditure
Market Opportunities:
• Global Enterprise Network for Supporting Distributed Workforce in International Locations
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Competitive Analysis:
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Vmware (United States), Aryaka Networks (United States), Alcatel Lucent (France), Brocade Communications Systems (United States), Others
Additionally, Past Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors' Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting:
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)Product Types In-Depth: LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS), WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Major Applications/End users: Network Security, Web Security, Email Security, Database and Cloud Security, Others
Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Major Geographical First-Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Buy Now Latest Edition of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=530
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Avail Limited Period Offer /Discount on Immediate purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-network-as-a-service-naas-market
Thanks for reading this article, buy an individual chapter if not interested in a full study or avail of regional or limited scope reports like America or West Europe, or East Asia & Pacific or Country Specific reports like Japan, China, United States, and the United Kingdom, etc.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn